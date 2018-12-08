Mark Valladares

8 December 2018 – today’s (absence of) press releases

By | Sat 8th December 2018 - 11:51 pm

Another day without press releases, I’m afraid, so instead, some music…

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Allen 9th Dec - 12:50am
    On forecasting, its uncertainties, and people's attitudes to those uncertainties: All forecasts are uncertain. The critical question is what to make of the uncertainties. Climate...
  • User AvatarTonyH 8th Dec - 11:22pm
    You know who doesn't think the Norway option is an option? Norway. The arrogance of UK politicians never ceases to amaze me. We talk about...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 8th Dec - 11:20pm
    "Of course there is the inconvenient fact that the Government in 2016 wrote to every household with an explanatory pamphlet (weighted to the Remain side...
  • User AvatarRoland 8th Dec - 10:34pm
    Of course there is the inconvenient fact that the Government in 2016 wrote to every household But the Government is not Parliament... That is why...
  • User AvatarGordon 8th Dec - 10:02pm
    I agree with those who doubt the accuracy of economic forecasts. Any forecast rests on a particular model of reality – in this case of...
  • User AvatarAlan Jelfs 8th Dec - 9:57pm
    The independent polling 133 votes in the Highlands was our candidate for Ross, Skye and Lochaber in 2017 GE.