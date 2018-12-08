ALDC

ALDC commentary on last Thursday’s by-elections

By | Sat 8th December 2018 - 3:40 pm


We’re back after a busy couple of weeks including our biggest ever Kickstart training weekend. Four by-elections took place yesterday across the UK with Lib Dem candidates standing in all. Two seats were being defended by Lib Dem candidates, one by Labour and one by the Conservatives.

Oxford BC, Wolvercote
LD Liz Wade 998 [60.5%; -0.5%]
Con 404 [24.5%; +1.0%]
Lab 162 [9.8%; +0.0%]
Green 86 [5.2%; -0.5%]
Turnout 35.6%
LD Hold
Percentage change from 2018

Last Thursday saw another great result for the Lib Dems in the Oxfordshire area. Following the sad passing of Councillor Angie Goff, Liz Wade stood to defend the seat. It proved to be a job well done with Liz Wade and the Oxford Lib Dems with the seat being successfully defended taking a brilliant 60.5% of the vote. Congratulations to all involved for all of their hard work!

Leicester UA, Belgrave Surrey CC, The Byfleets
Lab 5477 [86.6%; +17.0%] Ind 1128 [48.6%; +16.2%]
Con 412 [6.5%; -11.9%] Con 782 [33.7%; -7.7%]
LD Hash Chandarana 238 [3.8%; +3.8%] LD Ellen Nicholson 309 [13.3%; -4.2%]
Green 199 [3.1%; -2.5%] UKIP 101 [4.4%; +1.1%]
[UKIP 318 [3.9%; -3.9%]] [Lab 198 [5.3%; -5.3%]]
Turnout 43.76% Turnout 23.20%
Lab Hold Ind gain from Con
Percentage change from 2015 Percentage change from 2017

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems came third in Leicester UA and Surrey CC. Thanks go to Hash Chandarana and Ellen Nicholson for standing and putting the Lib Dem name down on the ballot and working hard to fight for the Lib Dems.

HIGHLAND UA, WESTER ROSS, STRATHPEFFER & LOCHALSH
Conservative 1374 [26%; -5.4%]
Labour 179 [3.4%; -2.3%]
Scottish Green Party 483 [9.2%; -3.4%]
Libertarian 8 [0.2%; +0.2%]
Independent 133 [2.5%; +2.5%]
UKIP 18 [0.3%; +0.3%]
Independent 905 [17.1%; +17.1%]
Scottish National Party 1798 [34.1%; +16.9%]
Liberal Democrat – George Scott 379 [7.2%; -7.8%]

Our result in the Highlands will of course be disappointing and the team will be working to turn things around. Thanks to George Scott for standing and the team will of course be fighting.

Next week there are 5 by-elections for Ashfield DC in Sutton Junction & Harlow Wood, Dumfries and Galloway UA, in Dee and Glenkens, Harlow DC, in Toddbrook, Haringey LB in West Green and for Middlesbrough UA in Brambles & Thorntree.

If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on the forthcoming by-elections section of our website.

Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.

Good luck to all our standing candidates and see you next week!

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • paul barker 8th Dec '18 - 4:19pm

    It looks to me like we are doing about as well in Local Elections as we did in May 2017, so rather better than this May.
    In GB Opinion Polls I think we are probably between 9% & 10%, still behind our last “Peak” in April 2017 but probably still creeping up.

  • David Warren 8th Dec '18 - 4:40pm

    Good result from Oxford.

    Interesting to see the Libertarian candidate only getting 8 votes in the Highlands!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Dec - 7:09pm
    @ Joe Bourke. Yes, I was aware of the motto, Joe, but pleased to see you post it. It was my privilege to accompany a...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Dec - 6:45pm
    Could somebody please explain how support for formula 1 is consistent with the Party's environmental and global warming concerns ?
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 8th Dec - 6:22pm
    I've recently discovered a fondness for lawyers.
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 8th Dec - 5:29pm
    David “Where was a Lib Dem supporter? AWOL!!” A bit harsh, David. Just because someone doesn’t support an amendment doesn’t mean they are “absent without...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 8th Dec - 4:44pm
    nvelope, I understand what you are saying in the first part of your post, politicians should have been held to account for making decisions that...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 8th Dec - 4:40pm
    Good result from Oxford. Interesting to see the Libertarian candidate only getting 8 votes in the Highlands!