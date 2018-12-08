ALDC commentary on last Thursday’s by-elections

LIB DEM HOLD in Wolvercote (Oxford) Lib Dems: 998 (60.5%) -0.5%

We’re back after a busy couple of weeks including our biggest ever Kickstart training weekend. Four by-elections took place yesterday across the UK with Lib Dem candidates standing in all. Two seats were being defended by Lib Dem candidates, one by Labour and one by the Conservatives.

Oxford BC, Wolvercote

LD Liz Wade 998 [60.5%; -0.5%]

Con 404 [24.5%; +1.0%]

Lab 162 [9.8%; +0.0%]

Green 86 [5.2%; -0.5%]

Turnout 35.6%

LD Hold

Percentage change from 2018

Last Thursday saw another great result for the Lib Dems in the Oxfordshire area. Following the sad passing of Councillor Angie Goff, Liz Wade stood to defend the seat. It proved to be a job well done with Liz Wade and the Oxford Lib Dems with the seat being successfully defended taking a brilliant 60.5% of the vote. Congratulations to all involved for all of their hard work!

Leicester UA, Belgrave Surrey CC, The Byfleets

Lab 5477 [86.6%; +17.0%] Ind 1128 [48.6%; +16.2%]

Con 412 [6.5%; -11.9%] Con 782 [33.7%; -7.7%]

LD Hash Chandarana 238 [3.8%; +3.8%] LD Ellen Nicholson 309 [13.3%; -4.2%]

Green 199 [3.1%; -2.5%] UKIP 101 [4.4%; +1.1%]

[UKIP 318 [3.9%; -3.9%]] [Lab 198 [5.3%; -5.3%]]

Turnout 43.76% Turnout 23.20%

Lab Hold Ind gain from Con

Percentage change from 2015 Percentage change from 2017

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems came third in Leicester UA and Surrey CC. Thanks go to Hash Chandarana and Ellen Nicholson for standing and putting the Lib Dem name down on the ballot and working hard to fight for the Lib Dems.

HIGHLAND UA, WESTER ROSS, STRATHPEFFER & LOCHALSH

Conservative 1374 [26%; -5.4%]

Labour 179 [3.4%; -2.3%]

Scottish Green Party 483 [9.2%; -3.4%]

Libertarian 8 [0.2%; +0.2%]

Independent 133 [2.5%; +2.5%]

UKIP 18 [0.3%; +0.3%]

Independent 905 [17.1%; +17.1%]

Scottish National Party 1798 [34.1%; +16.9%]

Liberal Democrat – George Scott 379 [7.2%; -7.8%]

Our result in the Highlands will of course be disappointing and the team will be working to turn things around. Thanks to George Scott for standing and the team will of course be fighting.

Next week there are 5 by-elections for Ashfield DC in Sutton Junction & Harlow Wood, Dumfries and Galloway UA, in Dee and Glenkens, Harlow DC, in Toddbrook, Haringey LB in West Green and for Middlesbrough UA in Brambles & Thorntree.

If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on the forthcoming by-elections section of our website.

Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.

Good luck to all our standing candidates and see you next week!

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners