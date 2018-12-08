News Meerkat

Brexit would put the brakes on Britain, F1 bosses warn

By | Sat 8th December 2018 - 2:10 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Following concerns from Formula 1 team bosses, reported by Autosport magazine, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake has warned that Brexit would “put Britain into the gravel trap”.

Seven of the ten current F1 teams, including world champions Mercedes, are based in the UK.

Jonathan Neale, Chief Operating Officer of the Woking-based McLaren team, told Autosport that after Brexit “It would cost us more time and be more difficult to recruit” and that border restrictions will mean higher costs, as well as “more paperwork, more administration”.

Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes, which has its F1 factories in Northamptonshire, described Brexit as “not a very pleasant development”.

Meanwhile, Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene has suggested that his team will gain as EU staff leave the UK. “I suspect in the near future we will find a lot of people that are knocking on the door of Maranello,” he said, referring to the team’s factory in northern Italy.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Right now Britain is leading the race, but Brexit would put us into the gravel trap.
Our homegrown F1 teams rely on European talent to build winning cars and rely on our frictionless border to get them to the track. New restrictions will only hold them back.
Liberal Democrats demand better. We demand that the people get the final say, with the option of an Exit from Brexit.
It’s time to put the brakes on Brexit and get the UK back on pole position.

The full article in Autosport, by Scott Mitchell and Ben Anderson, is worth reading. They quote McLaren’s chief operations officer, Jonathan Neale:

The logistical concern of border restrictions is linked to the third “pillar”, which is the impact it will have on the cost of making sure things run smoothly.

It is going to cost more, it will be more paperwork, more administration, it’s more time.

In some cases complex systems are coming in, going back out and crossing borders, multiple times.

When you do that – if you’re having to do the customs forms, pay the VAT, do this, do the trade tariff – those inefficiencies just cost you not only time but it puts working capital requirements up.

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Adair Broughton

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSean Hagan 8th Dec - 3:18pm
    Further to previous comments, I would also add that Greg Clark and Jeremy wright are both current Cabinet Ministers! As others also seem to have...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 8th Dec - 3:14pm
    Thanks for posting that list, Paul, all 12 Lib Dem MPs’ names are there.
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 8th Dec - 3:07pm
    Robin, would removing all gambling advertising include the National Lottery results show broadcast on ITV now?
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 8th Dec - 3:06pm
    nvelope2003 - and who will lead these riots? Boris the Blonde Mop with his fear of the mob? Jacob the Periscope with his aloofness from...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 8th Dec - 2:49pm
    Jayne Mansfield: The UK Parliament (The Queen, House of Lords and House of Commons) is the sovereign of the United Kingdom and only that body...
  • User AvatarTim13 8th Dec - 2:28pm
    I think you'd have to put Theresa Villiers and Bob Blackman in the same bunch as Baker. This really looks sus, as if a volunteer...