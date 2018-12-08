Dominic Grieve’s amendment saves us from an uncomfortable Christmas

Under the terms of the EU Withdrawal Act, the government will have 21 days to come back to parliament with a motion, setting out what it plans to do. Grieve’s amendment, which is backed by the shadow Brexit secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, is aimed at ensuring any such motion can be amended by MPs. They hope this will allow parliament to express its support for alternative approaches – and prevent the government either hurtling towards a no-deal Brexit without the backing of MPs, or imposing a plan B of its own devising.

Amongst last Tuesday’s excitement of Theresa May attempting a “Charles the First”, it was easy to miss the significance of Dominic Grieve’s Brexit amendment:With the government seemingly heading towards a defeat for May’s deal, there was concern that in such a scenario, there would be a bit of an impasse, with the government in the driving seat. Grieve’s amendment means that Parliament will have the power to say what happens next. As the Guardian explains

A proviso should be stated. As the Clerk of the House of Commons recently clarified, only laws passed by Parliament have to be followed by the government. Motions do not have to be followed by the government.

That said, it is a relief that there is more of process in the event of May’s deal failing in Parliament. As Rafael Behr wrote in the Guardian, the amendment:

…reduces (but does not eliminate) the risk of Britain leaping off the Brexit cliff without a parachute.

Dominic Grieve’s amendment was backed by an interesting assortment of Conservative MPs, such as Sir Nicholas Soames, Richard Benyon, Oliver Letwin, Damian Green and Michael Fallon. They are far from being “the normal suspects”.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.