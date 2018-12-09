Willie Rennie pulls Lib Dems out of Scottish budget negotiations

While all eyes are on a key vote on a proposal put forward by a minority government at Westminster this week, another political drama looms. On Wednesday the Finance Minister of a minority government at Holyrood will present his budget.

Derek Mackay is going to have a hard time getting his proposals through. All Willie Rennie asked for as a preoondition to negotiaions for Lib Dem support was that they just drop the idea of an independence referendum in this Parliament, fulfilling a key part of our manifesto. It chimes with what we are hearing consistently on doorsteps – that people don’t want to go through 2014 again. They want to concentrate on getting rid of Brexit.

The arguments that all parties apart from the Conservatives, have united behind in the Scottish Parliament against Brexit apply equally to breaking up the UK. While you don’t expect the SNP ever to give up campaigning for independence, keeping it off the agenda for the time being is as sensible for them as it is good for the country.

The SNP lost 21 seats in the 2017 General Election as Scottish people reacted with horror to the prospect, floated by Nicola Sturgeon, of another poll. All tests of opinion so far suggest that they would lose another referendum, which is why they won’t call one. The problem is that if they explicitly say they’ll delay, their own people will kick off.

So they wouldn’t agree Willie’s pre-condition. And so Willie has withdrawn the Lib Dems from the negotiations.

From the BBC:

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said he had met Mr Mackay and Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes on two occasions “to explore what could be done” with the budget. Mr Rennie said his party had been willing to “step in to help address the problems that have been mounting since the SNP came to power 11 years ago”. This included investment in education and mental health services, an improved deal for councils and action to help tackle staffing shortages in hospitals and schools. But he said the talks ended when the SNP politicians “could not agree to even a short cessation in their independence campaign”. Mr Rennie added: “That was unacceptable to us. The SNP’s own Growth Commission admits that their plans will see us poorer after breaking up. Public services will be hit. “Breaking up is hard to do. The lessons of Brexit are the lessons for independence, so it is disappointing that the Scottish government won’t learn and set aside their independence plans.” He claimed the Scottish government was now “stuck with the Greens and are at their mercy”, which he predicted would “cause problems for important Scottish industries in north east Scotland and see big tax rises”.

The key votes on the Scottish Budget don’t take place until the New Year. We shall have to wait and see how this political drama unfolds.

