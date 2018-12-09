Why is the People’s Vote campaign sidelining Lib Dems?

It’s fair to say that some party members have been expressing concern on social media about a perceived detachment between the Liberal Democrats and the People’s Vote campaign.
Why is it that Caroline Lucas is representing the campaign on the Channel 4 debate tonight? Why was Vince missing from the petition event in Downing Street? It’s not a great way to treat the party who kicked off the campaign for a final say on the deal in the Summer of 2016.
Late last week, Liberal Democrat MPs were criticised by the campaign for putting down an amendment to Labour’s amendment calling for a People’s Vote.
The People’s Vote campaign is not backing the move because they want to wait until the deal is rejected because they think that they will have a better chance of securing a referendum then.
They may be right. But in a febrile and unpredictable environment, why wouldn’t you make sure that you have the option of putting it on the agenda?
Paul Waugh is wrong in this report when he says that:
Crucially, it adopts the prime minister’s proposal and just makes it conditional on a second referendum. Unlike other amendments, it does not reject May’s deal.
It doesn’t. It is an amendment to Labour’s amendment so if both were passed, the motion passed by the House would read:
This House declines to approve the negotiated withdrawal agreement and the framework for the future relationship because itfails to provide for a permanent UK-EU customs union and strong single market deal and would therefore lead to increased barriers to trade in goods and services, would not protect workers’ rights and environmental standards, allows for the diminution of the United Kingdom’s internal and external security and is likely to lead to the implementation of a backstop provision in Northern Ireland that is neither politically nor economically sustainable; declines to approve the United Kingdom’s leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement; and therefore resolves to pursue every option, including a public vote as endorsed by the Labour Party Conference 2018, that prevents the United Kingdom’s either leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement or leaving on the basis of the negotiated withdrawal agreement laid before the House.
We don’t know yet if our amendment will be debated or even put to the vote but we have at least got a People’s Vote on the order paper so that the House has a chance to get it into the mix. I think we need to trust our people to know what they are doing. They are the ones having the conversations in Parliament and they will know what is possible.
It may well be that waiting is the best option. Last week in the Times, Matthew Parris said that Tory Remainers would be much more likely to back a People’s Vote once the deal has been rejected. He may be right. But our amendment doesn’t secure a People’s Vote. It is very cleverly worded. It just calls for it as an option to be explored. If passed, it would be a stepping stone to a future motion. If rejected, it doesn’t stop a further specific motion for one.
There are all sorts of twists and dramas that could happen before Tuesday night and I think that the People’s Vote campaign maybe needs to talk to us a bit more to understand what we are doing and why.
While we obviously support the People’s Vote campaign, we need to be aware that its Director of Communications is Ed Miliband’s former spin doctor, Tom Baldwin. He is not a fan of the Lib Dems and will not instinctively offer us a platform or give us the time of day.
People’s Vote needs to be careful that it is as inclusive as possible to all its supporters. We are so close now to achieving our common goal and we need to keep together. The lessons of the Scottish independence referendum are there in all their horror to be heeded. The awful Better Together campaign kept us pretty much out of the loop and made some disastrous decisions. It may have won the vote, but lost the campaign.
700,000 people marching on the streets of London 7 weeks ago weren’t wrong. We are winning the argument. We have the momentum. Let’s make the most of it together and secure that referendum.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I think it would have been sensible tactically to call Labour’s bluff and push for a confidence vote. Labour policy is for a general election, so the best way to show them it’s impossible is to force the issue.
But totally agree it is our right and our responsibility to push for a referendum, given it is our policy.
There appears to be a breakdown between our party and the Peoples Vote Campaign.
This is dangerous, and will damage the campaign in the long run.
My experience, over many years experience in industry and Local Government, is that breakdowns such as this can be contributed to both parties. Yes the Peoples Vote Campaign should be talking to us, but also we should be talking to them.
Strong leadership is needed.
Tom King is right. As some of you may recall I wrote that we should initiate a confidence motion under the FTPA a couple of weeks ago.
Politics isn’t fair. Of course it is in the interests of our ‘opponents’ to freeze us out. Attention is the currency of politics.
Putting down a FTPA confidence vote as soon as the Party rejected May’s WA would have seized the initiative and gained attention. Yes we would have had the very roof of Parliament brought down on us by 630 MPs but the general public would not have understood why others didn’t join our campaign to change Prime Ministers.
So … we have waited and now gone off half-co*k on an issue that is so obscure, about process, about timing of a process instead of something absolutely clear.
Really the Party has trundled on since 2007 with people running our campaigns who really had little experience of winning campaigns.
During this time we have lost seats, lost arguments, tactically come down on the wrong side of issues, strategically aided our opponents, (eg BluKip) been passive partners in decisions that led to the mess the Country is in (backing a referendum) – and who can forget that we traded a 5p tax on plastic bags as a success in return for tougher penalties on benefits, as well as and most importantly, failed to keep pace with campaigning advances that have been provided by new technologies. (see 38 degrees).
I suspect mischief-making by SOME Labour partisans the top of the People’s Vote food chain in the heat of the moment; PV (and Labour members thereof) are still welcoming of us at Yorkshire events.
And much as it pains me to admit it: Caroline Lucas is more popular and charismatic than Vince. I think she’ll do better than him. And I want every last advantage to be taken.
People must be filled with despair when they see people and party’s who agree acting and speaking in such a tribal way.
Having said that Bill ( A Liberal Democrat for who you can only have respect) is correct the LDs have been a badly managed shambles for 10 yrs now and are stuffed with some very unpleasant people. They remind me of the Labour Party we were fighting in the 80s.
I’m OK with Lucas representing the People’s Vote point of view in a debate, because I do believe her to be an excellent speaker on the subject, and even if it’s not fair, she’s got less party political baggage. I can see the Labour supporters in the campaign wanting her instead of one of us, and IMO Lucas is preferable to most Labour candidates. And yes, and as much as I think Vince could run rings around most of his political rivals intellectually, Caroline is better suited to this kind of format.
However, I have grown weary of the way the People’s Vote does seem to be neglecting the LibDem input. I suspect many reasons for it, with some being that many of those in key positions have traditionally seen us as rivals, and can’t get used to the idea of giving us credit where it’s due. Another factor could simply be that our early commitment to the cause means they can take us and our natural voters for granted. They never needed to cajole us into joining the cause, and instead saw it as a more profitable use of time and energy to convince Labour, SNP and Tory politicians and voters that the People’s Vote was a campaign for them, which requires a lot of political manoeuvring.
I sort of see the point that if you are trying to convince those who were pro-Brexit, or previously and publicly against a vote on the deal to change their minds then having us say “we always knew it wasn’t going to work” could be a problem. Far easier to persuade people to change their minds when they see someone else who has recently changed their minds.
I suppose this was always going to happen if the campaign for a vote on the deal was to get the backing of members of other political parties to become successful, and our priority should be to ensure its success, but we need to ensure that we maintain high profile representation whenever the opportunity presents itself.
The Director of the People’s Vote campaign is former Nick Clegg SPAD James McGrory (https://twitter.com/jamesmcgrory). May be we should direct our concerns to him
It is time the party focussed on the real issue.
How do we persuade people that the European Union is to their benefit?
We have a democratic structure. But we accept nonsensical talk about our laws being written by the bureaucrats in Brussels.
We have a protection for our employees on things like workplace safety, and proper treatment to them. But we accept nonsensical talk about talk about regulations from Brussels hampering our country.
In fact of course once you accept the outrageous idea that people who worked hard throughout the recent economic problems caused by the failure of regulation of the banking system should in some way pay for it, then you accept the nonsense being put out by those who want to leave the European Union.
I am a member of the Liberal Democrats but I can find no no understanding in the stuff put out by the party of the seriousness of the position the country is in – and what should be done about it. I just get letters asking for money for unspecified purposes.
Thank you for this Caron. We are all getting a bit twitchy now that our goal seems to be coming closer to being achieved (at least I know I am). We’re afraid something might happen to snatch it away from us. However, I think our MPs are right to do this because we have to keep reiterating what we stand for otherwise we may be obliterated in the stampede towards a referendum on the terms of the deal, if that comes and I think it will.
I also sadly agree with Jenny that Caroline Lucas will do a better job than Vince at this stage. She seems to be able to combine facts with rousing statements and that isn’t Vince’s style at all.
The real fight will be to actually win a new referendum on the terms when it happens.
Maybe the fact that the Lib Dems wanted to put some distance between themselves and People’s Vote a few months back – the campaign pack issued by the party specifically said not to use the phrase ‘People’s Vote’
I have no idea why that was thought to be a good idea but it can’t have helped.