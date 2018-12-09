Tom Brake MP

Tom Brake MP writes: About that “split” with People’s Vote…

By | Sun 9th December 2018 - 4:15 pm

To keep up to date with Brexit developments these days it is best to have social media on a drip-feed. News of resignations, plots, and leadership bids leak out there first.

It was no surprise, then, that social media was the first to pick up last week on an apparent split between the Lib Dems and the People’s Vote campaign. The ‘split’ was a small disagreement over the best way to maximise the prospects of securing a Final Say on the Deal through a People’s Vote.

But social media’s unsurpassed ability to pick up stories as they break is matched by an uncanny capacity to blow them out of all proportions just as quickly. Rarely has a greater storm been whipped up in a tinier tea-cup.

What caused this restlessness? Liberal Democrats tabled an amendment to the Prime Minister’s motion, in favour of a People’s Vote. Hardly a breach of the campaign objective!

There is total agreement between the Lib Dems and the People’s Vote on the need to maximise the chances of winning any vote on a People’s Vote amendment. But we can’t choose on Tuesday whether or not that is the moment to maximise support if the whole issue is left off the order paper. As things stand, we can choose whether to move it, based on changing circumstances.

Our amendment is a safety net. With the Government likely to be scouring Erskine May for the obscurest of Parliamentary loopholes or arcane procedural wheezes, no one can predict by Tuesday what will or won’t still be in play; the PM, her deal, No Deal, a vote of No Confidence, a General Election or a People’s Vote.

In a hugely volatile situation, we cannot reserve our arguments in the hope that the Labour frontbench suddenly comes to its senses. While Corbyn cynically hopes the costs of Brexit will push voters into his arms – more grist for his vision of socialism in one country – Liberal Democrats are clear that Brexit is wrong, the deal is dreadful, and both must be stopped. If we had not provided an opportunity to debate a People’s Vote amendment during Tuesday’s historic and final day’s debate, many millions of supporters – looking to us for a lead – would surely have felt betrayed.

The odd slight difference of opinion won’t stop us working across party lines to win a Final Say for the people of the United Kingdom.

* Tom Brake is Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington, and the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesman

5 Comments

  • TonyH 9th Dec '18 - 5:07pm

    This is helpful Tom. Thanks for the update. I must admit I was a bit dismayed to see those stories, and indeed I still take the view that the PV campaign should not have publicly criticised us in the way they did. I found their tone a bit patronising and arrogant. However, your post here shows that we can be the adults in the room and remain focused on the real objective, and of course you are right. I trust you and the team to get the tactics right on Tuesday, but it is helpful to be kept informed.

  • Yeovil Yokel 9th Dec '18 - 5:38pm

    Thanks, Tom, for taking the trouble to respond to some members’ concerns on a Sunday. You’re going to have a hell of a week next week, good luck.

  • Leekliberal 9th Dec '18 - 6:15pm

    It’s reassuring to learn from Tom that the Lib Dem motion is a back-up to cover a particular set of circumstances. Timing is crucial to maximising support for the Peoples Vote and great care will be necessary if we are not to adversely affect our collective chances of achieving this.

  • paul barker 9th Dec '18 - 6:39pm

    To add to the uncertainties in Parliament there are other Actors who may intervene, The Courts, The Stock Market & above all, The Currency Markets.
    MPs may not have the luxury of outsourcing their decisions to The People, they may face a situation where they have Hours rather than Months. We should keep that in mind.

  • Paul Schofield 9th Dec '18 - 6:59pm

    So the PV was critising an elected party for putting forward a motion in parliament, but they have NO mandate – they need to understand their place as an unelected group

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon Pike 9th Dec - 8:15pm
    I suspect that the one reason why the People's Vote organisation is not emphasising the Lib Dems lies in its name - something 'of the...
  • User AvatarRobert Sayer 9th Dec - 7:49pm
    Allan..welcome to the world of politics.
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 9th Dec - 7:27pm
    @OnceALibdem At the risk of stirring the pot. I joined the party in 1991, and in 1993 was selected to stand for a strong Tory...
  • User AvatarPaul Schofield 9th Dec - 6:59pm
    So the PV was critising an elected party for putting forward a motion in parliament, but they have NO mandate - they need to understand...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 9th Dec - 6:59pm
    "There was a Liberal Democrat campaigner called Chis who was very good at organising campaigns and winning them. Whatever happened to him ?" He was...
  • User AvatarAllan Heron 9th Dec - 6:44pm
    I don't think I'm being cynical in thinking Willie has gone in to set a pre-condition that he knew was never going to be accepted.