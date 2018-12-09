Mark Valladares

9 December 2018 – today’s press release

By | Sun 9th December 2018 - 8:30 pm

ECJ ruling expected to make clear it is the deal or remain

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake has called on Theresa May to “stop scaremongering about a no-deal Brexit” ahead of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on whether the UK can halt Brexit by unilaterally revoking Article 50.

The ECJ ruling on this case, which Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake and Labour MP Chris Leslie were parties to is expected to come at 8am tomorrow morning (10th Dec).

The Advocate General for the ECJ, Campos Sanchez-Bordona, told the ECJ last week that it should allow the UK to withdraw Article 50. The ECJ normally follows the advice of the Advocate General.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said:

Liberal Democrats have campaigned for over two years for a People’s Vote, and that option is now very possible.

If the ECJ rules, as expected, it will make crystal clear that rejecting Theresa May’s deal will not result in a no-deal Brexit. The Prime Minister must therefore stop scaremongering about a no-deal.

The people deserve a final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the EU. That is the best possible deal for jobs, the economy and the NHS. There is still time to deliver it, and it is up to MPs from all parties to make it happen!

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon Pike 9th Dec - 8:15pm
    I suspect that the one reason why the People's Vote organisation is not emphasising the Lib Dems lies in its name - something 'of the...
  • User AvatarRobert Sayer 9th Dec - 7:49pm
    Allan..welcome to the world of politics.
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 9th Dec - 7:27pm
    @OnceALibdem At the risk of stirring the pot. I joined the party in 1991, and in 1993 was selected to stand for a strong Tory...
  • User AvatarPaul Schofield 9th Dec - 6:59pm
    So the PV was critising an elected party for putting forward a motion in parliament, but they have NO mandate - they need to understand...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 9th Dec - 6:59pm
    "There was a Liberal Democrat campaigner called Chis who was very good at organising campaigns and winning them. Whatever happened to him ?" He was...
  • User AvatarAllan Heron 9th Dec - 6:44pm
    I don't think I'm being cynical in thinking Willie has gone in to set a pre-condition that he knew was never going to be accepted.