9 December 2018 – today’s press release

ECJ ruling expected to make clear it is the deal or remain
Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake has called on Theresa May to “stop scaremongering about a no-deal Brexit” ahead of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on whether the UK can halt Brexit by unilaterally revoking Article 50.
The ECJ ruling on this case, which Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake and Labour MP Chris Leslie were parties to is expected to come at 8am tomorrow morning (10th Dec).
The Advocate General for the ECJ, Campos Sanchez-Bordona, told the ECJ last week that it should allow the UK to withdraw Article 50. The ECJ normally follows the advice of the Advocate General.
Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said:
Liberal Democrats have campaigned for over two years for a People’s Vote, and that option is now very possible.
If the ECJ rules, as expected, it will make crystal clear that rejecting Theresa May’s deal will not result in a no-deal Brexit. The Prime Minister must therefore stop scaremongering about a no-deal.
The people deserve a final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the EU. That is the best possible deal for jobs, the economy and the NHS. There is still time to deliver it, and it is up to MPs from all parties to make it happen!