WATCH: Vince Cable speak at People’s Vote rally in London, slams “insane, inflammatory and dangerous” talk of riots if Brexit doesn’t happen

After all the earlier discussion about the People’s Vote campaign, Vince actually ended up speaking at their big rally at the Excel Centre this afternoon. 2500 people turned up at the rally which was co-hosted with Best for Britain.

Vince called Jeremy Hunt’s comments that there would be riots if we didn’t leave the EU “insane, inflammatory and dangerous.”

He said that we were moving closer to a People’s Vote, which was now even been talked about by Cabinet Ministers as a possibility.

Watch the whole event here – Vince is on at 8 minutes in.

Uplifting to speak to 2,500 people earlier at ExCel Centre, at mass rally for a @peoplesvote_uk. Your campaigning has turned a #FinalSay from a possibility into a probability. @libdems will vote down the deal this week. My speech here: https://t.co/kXBzL62gBt — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 9, 2018

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings