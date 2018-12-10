Chris Key

An open letter to Jacob Rees Mogg – remember the words of Jo Cox’s maiden speech before you criticise the EU

By | Mon 10th December 2018 - 9:05 am

Today you described on Channel 4, freedom of movement as being and I quote “a poison” of the EU.

Let me tell you my own story. A language graduate who studied French at the University of Southampton and has lived twice in France – made easier by free movement. Someone who has spent more time working in Paris or Madrid than Scotland.

I married someone with an Italian passport who wouldn’t be in the UK were it not for free movement. Someone, who despite being a qualified teacher from her home country – came to study and took jobs which she was hugely over qualified for when she first arrived.

She and I wouldn’t be together were it not for free movement. Even our six year old daughter understood that if Mummy hadn’t been able to stay as long as she did (23 years now) she wouldn’t have been born.

Back in 2010, when our other daughter was born, many of the midwives were European nationals.

In 2014, when I had a breakdown I spent a week at private hospital. The psychiatrist who treated me the first day when I was deemed at risk of self harm, was a Hungarian. I won’t ever forget the care and kindness he showed me. He was able to come and work here at weekends and fly home because of freedom of movement.

In previous jobs and my current job I have recruited many EU nationals. I have helped develop their careers and they have gone on to big and better jobs paying taxes every step of the way. Some are now CEOs of companies or running their own businesses.

So to claim that freedom of movement is a poison is to suggest that those aforementioned EU nationals have somehow ruined our county.

Back in 2016 a good friend from France was kicked in the head. He was told to “eff off back to France”.

The type of language you used tonight on Channel 4 simply encourages the facists and the racists in our society.

You may not have ever experienced the joy of living in another country. I want my children to have the same life chances I had. Far from being a poison – freedom of movement has been crucial to every aspect of my life. My family, my work and my health. Freedom of movement has enabled hundreds of thousands of Brits to retire in the sun. They like I have had this freedom ripped away from us and will never forgive those who campaigned for Brexit as a result.

Regards

Chris Key
Chair – St Margaret’s and Twickenham Riverside Liberal Democrats

* Chris Key is dad of two girls, multilingual and internationalist. Lib Dem member in Twickenham who likes holding local council and MPs to account.

