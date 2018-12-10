Mark Valladares

Brexit – so what happens now?

By | Mon 10th December 2018 - 1:26 pm

Being your Day Editor today is a bit like trying to hit a rapidly moving, erratically directed small object… with a crossbow. So, where are we?

  • Theresa May intends to postpone the meaningful vote
  • There will be a Statement to the House of Commons from Theresa May at 3.30 p.m.
  • The European Court of Justice has ruled that the United Kingdom can unilaterally withdraw its Article 50 letter
  • The House of Lords is still scheduled to wind up its Brexit debate this evening with a symbolic vote

But is it as simple as that. One Tory MP thinks not;

The next steps aren’t obvious – a dash to Brussels to seek concessions?

The Liberal Democrat Press Team probably have it right though…

So, what should the Liberal Democrat strategy be?

* Mark Valladares is increasingly bemused…

  • Scott Berry 10th Dec '18 - 1:59pm

    If we can oppose pulling the vote, as the MP quoted above suggests, then we should do so. Time is already running short, particularly if we want to hold a people’s vote, and delaying this does no-one any benefits. It’s time to bring this to a head, if we can force the vote tomorrow do, then of course it is likely to be voted down and we can push for a people’s vote in response.

  • David Becket 10th Dec '18 - 2:53pm

    We should do everything we can to allow the vote tomorrow.We should have nothing to do with May resigning. She got us into this mess, she will have to get us out. It is likely she will have little choice but a peoples vote, however she likes to dress it up.

  • David Becket 10th Dec '18 - 3:07pm

    I see Vince is calling for a Vote of No Confidence in May. I do not understand the strategy of this man. If he gets it and it wins what does he do then. Cut out the politics Vince and get a move on in pressing for the Peoples Vote, not jump around all over the place with no convincing strategy

  • expats 10th Dec '18 - 4:19pm

    Bercow has just given the government a lesson in parliamentary protocol and good manners (he spoke slowly and clearly as if to a class of 5 year olds)…No wonder the Tories want rid of him.

  • Sal Brinton 10th Dec '18 - 5:14pm

    Update from House of Lords: we suspended our last day debate on Brexit and May’s Plan at 3.30 in order to hear the Prime Minister’s Statement. We reconvene at 5.30 to do that and for a mini debate on the statement. We will then vote on whether to continue our own debate and vote tonight after 11pm, or whether to abandon today’s debate. So either a very short day, or a very long night.

  • Sue Sutherland 10th Dec '18 - 5:17pm

    I watched part of the debate in the HoC and it felt like I was looking at the days before the civil war. I think the time is coming when reform of parliament will happen and will be welcomed. People don’t want their MPs to play around like this. May is only interested in her own position, other Tories want to become PM, the Labour leadership are not providing any opposition, Ken Clarke has abandoned statesmanship and John Bercow is trying in vain to get people to act with maturity.
    Vince Cable, your time is now! Thank you for opposing calls to violence. Please use your vast knowledge to reassure the British public that there is someone who is listening to them changing their minds and will act to stop the madness.

  • John Marriott 10th Dec '18 - 5:25pm

    We need to knock on the door of that shepherd’s hut in rural Oxfordshire and request that the occupant takes time out from putting the final touches to his memoirs to come and sort out the mess that he has created. Perhaps the editor of the Evening Standard might like to give him a hand!

    Seriously, though, what we need is for sensible politicians of all parties to come together and stop trying to gain advantage in a time of utmost crisis. After all, we were told that people wanted their sovereignty back. Well, if parliament takes charge of the process we might just get out of this mess.

    But… before we embark upon a reassertion of parliamentary democracy in its purest form, we had better press the ‘Pause’ button of Article 50!

