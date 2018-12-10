Brexit – so what happens now?

Being your Day Editor today is a bit like trying to hit a rapidly moving, erratically directed small object… with a crossbow. So, where are we?

Theresa May intends to postpone the meaningful vote

There will be a Statement to the House of Commons from Theresa May at 3.30 p.m.

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the United Kingdom can unilaterally withdraw its Article 50 letter

The House of Lords is still scheduled to wind up its Brexit debate this evening with a symbolic vote

But is it as simple as that. One Tory MP thinks not;

The PM does not get to pull a vote. The House will have to vote to pull a vote. I will oppose. We need to see this deal off once and for all. — James Duddridge MP (@JamesDuddridge) December 10, 2018

The next steps aren’t obvious – a dash to Brussels to seek concessions?

Olly Robbins walked past me in the Berlaymont a little while ago. Once more unto the breach… — Alex Barker (@alexebarker) December 10, 2018

The Liberal Democrat Press Team probably have it right though…

And we go now to Number 10 Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/6P4CXFreoq — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) December 10, 2018

So, what should the Liberal Democrat strategy be?

* Mark Valladares is increasingly bemused…