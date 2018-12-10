Bottle it Day: Lib Dems react

Caron Lindsay

Rather than face certain defeat now, Theresa May shelves plans for a Commons vote on her Brexit deal in order to try to stave of likely defeat in a few weeks’ time.

Lib Dems have been reacting to developments.

Vince Cable confirmed that we would support Labour in the unlikely event that our so-called opposition actually decided to move a motion of no-confidence in the Government.

The Prime Minister’s authority has drained away. It is the duty of Jeremy Corbyn to call a vote of no confidence in the Government, which Liberal Democrats would support.

After that Liberal Democrats will continue to press for a People’s Vote. MPs from all parties should join us in giving the people a final say, with the option to remain in the EU.

Welsh leaderJane Dodds said that the only way to resolve the Brexit embarrassment was a People’s Vote:

Brexit has become a national embarrassment. Negotiations with the EU have been chaotic since day one, but this is a new low. The fact Theresa May has postponed the vote on her deal to avoid defeat shows there is no support for her Brexit deal in Parliament.

Delaying the vote on her Brexit deal is an unprecedented blow to Theresa May’s authority, but it solves nothing. There is no majority for any Brexit deal in Parliament and now no majority for Brexit at all amongst the public. Whilst this remains the case, no Brexit deal will get through Parliament.

The only solution to the ongoing Brexit crisis is going back to the people. We must give the people the final say and the opportunity to choose an Exit from Brexit. This is the only solution and the Prime Minister should immediately back it.

Christine Jardine asked the PM why, if she could change her mind over the backstop, the people couldn’t be given the chance to vote again:

Wera Hobhouse asked how many of the people who voted to leave in 2016 voted for her deal:

Tim Farron was unimpressed with the Labour Party:

And on a lighter note, the Lib Dem Press Office has been on form today:

2 Comments

  • John Chandler 10th Dec '18 - 8:00pm

    The utter fiasco of Brexit continues to deliver: a clueless government beholden to a vocal minority, trying to deliver a Brexit few actually want, given almost free reign by an incompetent opposition. I listened to the debate this afternoon, and it’s just incredibly sad and embarrassing to see the UK’s reputation going down the drain in this way.

  • nvelope2003 10th Dec '18 - 8:25pm

    I wonder if all this fuss about Northern Ireland would be so popular if the public knew that NI costs the taxpayer more than our contribution to the EU – and what are the benefits we get from Northern Ireland compared to those we get from Europe ?
    Jeremy Black’s programme yesterday (BBC4) about why Britain prospered while France did not does cast some doubts about remaining in the EU though. Basically we were open and the French preferred government control.

