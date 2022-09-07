What is ‘The Science’, anyway?

When Boris Johnson locked us all down in March 2020, he did so on the advice of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). At the time, the group contained no molecular virologists, immunologists or social scientists. Despite Boris’ inability to attend a meeting, instead preferring to make speeches filled to the brim with vague Churchillian platitudes, practically all of his decisions throughout the pandemic were taken on the advice of SAGE. In fact, the only major instance of the PM ignoring SAGE was his decision not to increase restrictions beyond Plan B – incidentally, the COVID deaths in the following period were lower than SAGE’s predicted ‘best case scenario’ for this policy.

This article isn’t about disparaging the hardworking men and women of SAGE. I have no qualms with them as scientists. I do, however, have an issue with them as ‘The Science’. Certain scientists, and indeed non-scientists, discovered in the early stages of the pandemic that all they had to do to be taken seriously was to label themselves as ‘The Science’, in a statement of authority and arrogance that would make Emperor Palpatine blush. Independent SAGE, an organisation set up, confusingly, to oppose SAGE by pushing for harder restrictions at every turn, even used ‘Following the Science’ as their tagline.

The issue, of course, is that science is not fixed. It is built on discussion, disagreement and scepticism. There were a number of high-profile scientists – such as Sunetra Gupta (Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at Oxford), Carl Heneghan (Director of the Centre of Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford) and Jay Bhattacharya (Professor of Medicine at Stanford) – who raised their concerns about the efficacy, ethics and negative consequences of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as lockdowns. That is not to say that they were right. On some things, they were certainly wrong, just as on some things the likes of Neil Ferguson, Susan Michie and Eric Feigl-Ding, the quote-on-quote ‘other side’, were wrong. But the dismissal of these fine scientists as ‘fringe’, and in some cases ‘right wing’ – Sunetra Gupta had to reveal that she was a Corbynite to rebuke this particular attack – should concern us all. Science is not settled overnight. SAGE are not ‘The Science’, and nor are the signatories of the ‘Great Barrington Declaration’. ‘The Science’ is the illusion of authority and certainty in a field that is built on disagreement and scepticism.

Another question is this: which fields of science should be listened to? Epidemiology and immunology of course, but what about the social sciences? Should sociology, psychology and economics be taken into account? That would require asking certain uncomfortable questions, such as: Will pausing in-person social interaction damage our society? Will closing schools and replacing them with temporary online learning prevent our children from reaching their educational potential? Will shutting down the economy and paying for it by printing and borrowing money cause inflation? (We’ve learned the answer to that last one the hard way.)

Sir Patrick Vallance himself noted in October 2020 that “one shouldn’t underestimate the impact of lockdown” and that “there’s no doubt purely from the point of view of the spread of COVID, the earlier you go in [to lockdown] the better […] but of course, people have to take into account other things as well, and that’s a matter for politicians”. Despite this, our politicians seemed generally reluctant to make their own decisions, instead shirking their responsibilities and deferring to ‘The Science’, largely ignoring counterarguments or socioeconomic concerns. The Liberal Democrat MPs deserve some praise for voting against the renewal of the Coronavirus Act at a time that the reasoning for renewal was unconvincing, and for rejecting vaccine passports on the grounds of civil liberties. Whilst I might not agree with every stance taken by these MPs throughout the pandemic, it is evident that they approached these questions with a great deal more thought than our Prime Minister did. Perhaps if we’d had a Lib Dem government, ‘The Science’ would have given way to its more reasoned, albeit less self-assured, older brother: science.

Two and a half years after the first lockdown, we are not in good shape as a country. A cost-of-living crisis, NHS backlogs, and political polarisation hang over us like a dark cloud. At times, it seems difficult to find any positives in the wake of COVID. But if there is one lesson that can be learned from the pandemic, it is this: listen to scientists, certainly, but be wary of anybody who claims to represent ‘The Science’, for I am quite certain there is no such thing.

* Oliver Robbins is a member of the Liberal Democrats and Liberal Reform, based in the North East