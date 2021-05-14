What next for UK politics?

Oh boy, there is a never dull day in British politics!

It is very true that a week in politics can be actually quite long and eventful. The dust hasn’t settled yet and so much has already happened since last week’s elections. It was incredibly interesting to see how people across the country voted last week and how the election result might impact the future of the UK.

I am not a famous political strategist, however it is true that the political landscape in the UK is changing, that’s for sure. The “Red Wall” collapsed. The by-elections in Hartlepool showed that the Labour Party can’t automatically count on votes from the working class people. Would it be fair to say that it is now the middle-class in bigger cities, which “saved” the Labour Party from a total disaster (London, Liverpool, Manchester). Is it also true that the Labour Party has lost its “political identity”?

The Conservative Party did well, however the Welsh Assembly elections and the elections to the Scottish Parliament clearly demonstrate that their influence in devolved nations is diminishing quickly. They might have a huge majority in the Houses of Parliament, they might have taken control of several Local Authorities e.g. Harlow, however it is also true that smaller parties e.g. Greens and Liberal Democrats did quite well, too. I am delighted that my neighbouring St. Albans District Council is now run by the Liberal Democrats.

The Scottish story is truly fascinating! The Scottish people have spoken, again! The referendum on the Scottish independence will have to take place. It is not if, it is when said the Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. So many parallels can be drawn; Boris Johnson spoke many times, while campaigning for the UK to leave the EU, about “taking back control”. Could the same scenario be applied to Scotland and its democratic right to choose their own path? The simple answer is yes. However, if Scotland was to leave the UK, I wonder what would happen with the currency or whether a hard border would have to be erected if Scotland was to join the EU?

What about the Queens Speech? Some of the proposed legislation is rather questionable: Dissolution and calling of Parliament Bill or Planning Bill are only a few examples, which many people might find worrying.

Is there anything that I am particularly disappointed with this week? Yep, his name is David Cameron! It is so morally wrong to use COVID to lobby UK government. Former Prime Minister’s text messages (47 attempts in total!) were made public this week. Mr Cameron appeared today in front of the Select Committee. It is really beyond me that anyone would use high profile connections to influence government contracts. Moreover, it is unacceptable for anyone to abuse a privileged position. There is absolutely no moral and political accountability and this is also why so many of us feel disconnected with the political process. It does feel at times that “being at the top means being above the law”.

In spite all of this, I find democracy a truly fascinating subject. As I said many times, we all ought to take an active interest in politics as every single vote can directly impact on our lives. Furthermore, we should always try to put the “political education” at the heart of our civic activism. It is quite important to understand the process first in order to make an informed decision. The journey continues and we must all do our best to stay on track, keep “dialoguing and listening” to each other even if our views and vision for politics are different.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor