I was sitting outside a polling station on telling duty during the Bristol 2024 local elections when a concerned lady approached me who wore a badge with a Palestinian flag on it. She earnestly asked me what the Liberal Democrats’ position on Palestine was. Since I was the candidate for the concerned ward, I thought about cheekily informing her that if elected, my remit would not extend beyond South Bristol, never mind the lands of the former Mandate of Palestine. Instead, I carefully explained to her how I legally could not influence her vote this close to a polling station, but if she met me further down the road then maybe we could speak more freely.

I felt a bit like that young woman two years ago when I met my fellow friends and colleagues who would form the Executive of Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East (LDFPME). I was still contemplating my long-term future in the group when our Chair Leon Duveen said something that gave me pause for thought. After discussing his previous life as a young Israeli conscript Leon said that he wanted to do what he could for peace “so no more scared teenagers with a weapon in their hand, will be put in the position where they may make a terrible mistake”. He clearly stated his belief that Israel maintaining the Occupied Territories and expanding settlements in the West Bank, in addition to be a crime against Palestinians is corrosive to Israeli Democracy. After hearing this I knew I was in the right place.

What do LDPFME believe? We believe that peace is in the interests of both sides, while acknowledging that the suffering caused by the conflict is far from evenly shared. We passionately believe in taking a non-partisan approach to discussing steps towards achieving a sustainable peace. To paraphrase an allied organisation, we believe in promoting solutions and not taking sides.

What should peace look like? The headlines are frequently filled with speculation about when the next ceasefire will be put in place as the post 7th October 2023 carnage unfolds. However, applying a ceasefire to this conflict is much like applying a bandage to a patient who needs life saving surgery. The would-be surgery is peace.

Calls for discussing a lasting peace is an open challenge to both sides and their supporters. Arguing over ceasefires has let extremists and their supporters off the hook from clearly articulating their vision for the long-term future of all peoples in the former Mandate lands. Putting peace on the agenda and putting those parties on the spot about how it would be achieved puts the onus on being informed and innovative over social media fuelled heated rhetoric. In theory it should also promote informed discussion.

There is no set formula for what peace should look like for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was arguably only an accident of history that made the UN Committee that considered the future of the former Mandate lands, that led them to the decision in favour of partition. The path that wasn’t taken was for a unitary commonwealth with all being equal citizens under one state. Some speculate that some sort of Arab League peace keeping force could help forge the beginning of a Palestinian state.

We welcome all of you to join us in such a discussion about achieving peace in an online discussion on 18th June at 7pm. We will look forward to seeing you there.

* Zachary Barker is a Lib Dem activist in Bristol.