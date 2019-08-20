Rupinder Singh

What the Yellowhammer assessment reveals

Tue 20th August 2019

The Sunday Times on August 18th led with this “leaked” Cabinet document, purportedly by a former Cabinet official and then downplayed by Mr Gove and others as a “worst case” scenario or a re-hash of “project fear”.

Even if the “revelations” are slightly dated (although it is said to have been an updated version) the base-case cannot have changed materially since March 2019 and if anything could arguably have worsened given the macro-fiscal setting the UK faces.

The National Audit Office produced a dry overview of Operation Yellowhammer in March 2019 which was setup under the aegis of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat (CCS) at the Cabinet Office. The CCS works alongside the Department of Exiting the EU (DExEU) to prepare for the UK’s exit from the EU across 12 areas.

The institutional mapping and framework to prepare for the operation is impressive and speaks volumes for the hard graft undertaken by our Civil Service and which would potentially involve over 30 central government bodies including all government departments or ministries, 42 local forums in England and Wales and equivalent bodies in Scotland and Northern Ireland, governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as key sectors and industries.

In short, the exercise was thorough and coherent, covering the key planks of UK-EU over-arch for the key elements for the Single Market – movement of peoples, goods and services but also for an assessment of food security, medical security and our transport infrastructure.

The Sunday Times outlines a summary of the risk assessment from the Operation Yellowhammer assessment from day 1 on November 1st following a no-deal Brexit and paints a fairly harrowing set of potential outcomes.

This is the base case and highlights a likely short-term shortage of food, medical and fuel supplies over 3-4 months and “rising costs” in social care, disruption at ports, a potential rise in civil protests and likely “direct action” following a hard border in Ireland, an expected massive rise in demand for policing etc.

The leak does not spell out the baseline cost as this is not potentially feasible because the social and economic dislocation could be so wide. But such a sector-wide and department-wide study suggests that the government’s own macroeconomic projections for economic growth (including a 1-in-3 chance of recession) looks inconsistent if not wholly over-optimistic. Indeed, the Operational Yellowhammer financing was set at £1.5bn but that may be enough for financing departments but not for the financing cost that would accrue due to a rise in “fiscal stabilisers” in the form of safety net payments, higher calls for current expenses to deal with the above-stated effects and set against a likely significant drop in revenues from a declining GDP.

In simple terms, this would be akin to a massive combined “demand and supply shock” in one-go – as demand in the economy collapses whilst at the same time the change in external conditions vis-à-vis the EU leads to a massive supply-side shock.

Manufacturing, Services and Agriculture – the 3 parts of the economy would each be hit.

Private consumption (i.e. consumption, retail sales, new cars, spending at restaurants), in the UK as indeed in the rest of the developed world accounts for approximately 2/3rds of economic growth and would be substantially and negatively affected; exports would be down set against the new regime of borders and tariffs leading to rising trade deficits; private investment has remained lacklustre since the 2016 referendum given the uncertain business environment and future UK-EU relations. This would leave only government expenditure as the engine for GDP in such a setting – and normally the only course of “stabilisation”. The Bank of England could reduce base rates to even zero but the impact would, I’d argue, be negligible. The only stabiliser would be fiscal policy and as I have argued elsewhere, the numbers could very quickly rocket into very high fiscal deficits.

Yellowhammer is evidence that the economic malaise and costs to the country, society – particularly to the most vulnerable – would be so massive that the No Deal Scenario must be avoided.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser.

3 Comments

  • nigel hunter 20th Aug '19 - 10:19am

    This ‘leaked’ document had its ancestry in ‘project fear’ of the referendum,then ignored..Now it is re-incarnated. The Civil Service have had 3 years of planning and done a good job for the Govnt. Trouble is they are not liked for identifying the truth of a decision. It is NOT what politicians like to hear. They prefer the ‘sunlit uplands of a wonderful idea’ Not the reality of a dream and thus look for scapegoats.,ie the Civil Service is not doing its job lets alter it.

  • Mack 20th Aug '19 - 10:56am

    Leaving the EU will involve a necessary disengagement if we are to achieve the country’s independence that over 17 million voted for in the plebiscite. However, I feel it highly irresponsible on the part of Remainer sympathisers and opposers of independence whose intention is to induce in vulnerable members of our society huge amounts of unnecessary anxiety by provoking egregious fears of shortages and predictions of economic catastrophe. Our civil service is full of brilliant people. If they are assuring the government their preparations for a no-deal Brexit are sound, why should we disbelieve them?

