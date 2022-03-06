What’s on in our Parliaments this week?

Lib Dem Highlights

On Tuesday at 9:30 am, Sarah Olney holds a Westminster Hall debate on reports of misogyny and sexual harassment in the Metropolitan Police – a sobering start to International Women’s Day.

Also on Tuesday, Jenny Randerson has a question on funding for bus improvement plans.

Westminster

Commons

Monday sees all the stages of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill which sets up a register of all those non UK people and entities who own property in the UK and strengthens Unexplained Wealth Orders. The Commons Library briefing explains the measures in more detail. While Labour are supporting it, Transparency International has concerns about the 18 month implementation period and possible loopholes.

On Tuesday we have a Labour opposition day and Wednesday after PMQs is Estimates Day – debates around spending of individual government departments with defence and education coming under the spotlight. The main business on Thursday is a backbench business debate for International Women’s Day.

Lords

The Health and Care Bill gets its report stage on Monday and the Nuclear Energy Financing Bill on Tuesday with various orders and regulations, such as social security uprating and goods vehicle rules coming under scrutiny.

Expect Lib Dem peers to be in action on Thursday against the Elections Bill, which might as well be called the Diminution of Democracy Bill, as it gets its line by line scrutiny.

The full timetable is here.

Holyrood

Tuesday is International Women’s Day and the main business will be a Scottish Government Debate on the subject. We can expect to see Beatrice Wishart contribute for us.

Labour’s Opposition Day on Wednesday concentrates on health and social care.

Education Spokesperson Willie Rennie is likely to be all over Thursday’s debate on the Scottish Government’s response to the report of Professor Ken Muir into two controversial bodies in the country’s education system, the Scottish Qualifications Authority and Education Scotland.

The full timetable is here.

Senedd

On Tuesday after First Minister’s Questions, there’s a Covid update, a statement on the Welsh Government’s plans for employability and skills, a statement on International Women’s Day and various motions on election regulations, the budget, and the local government settlement.

On Wednesday, after questions, it’s a Welsh Conservatives Opposition Day which they are using for debates on Ukraine and Housing. Their motion says nothing about the UK Government’s abysmal support for refugees so there is definitely scope for amendment there.

The full Senedd timetable is here.