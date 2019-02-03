At what point do we call for Article 50 to be revoked?

At what point short of the cliff edge do Liberal Democrats say “Enough!” When in this utterly bonkers trashing of our economy do we call for the immediate revocation of Article 50?

We know that the UK can do that without requiring the consent of the other 27 EU member states.

We also have it as part of our policy to call on the Government to suspend Article 50 to legislate for a People’s Vote or to avoid no deal and, if that suspension isn’t agreed, to call for the revocation of Article 50. Here’s the motion we passed at Conference last year.

Conference reaffirms the Liberal Democrat commitment to: Fight for an “exit from Brexit” referendum to be held once the outcome of the UK-EU negotiations is known, for the public to choose between “the deal” or Britain remaining a full member of the EU. Campaign for Britain to remain a full and active member of the EU. Enable all UK citizens living abroad to vote for MPs in separate overseas constituencies, and to participate in UK referendums. Introduce votes at 16 for all elections and referendums across the UK. Conference calls for: The Government to release full impact assessments of all options, prior to any meaningful parliamentary vote, thereby demonstrating that there is no Brexit deal on offer that will deliver the promises of the Leave campaign. The Government to seek to extend Article 50 if required to legislate for a referendum on the deal, or to provide enough negotiating time to avoid a catastrophic no-deal scenario, and if such extension is not agreed to withdraw the Article 50 notification. The right to full participation in civic life, including the ability to stand for office or vote in UKreferendums and General Elections, to be extended to all EU citizens not already entitled tovote as Irish or Commonwealth citizens, who have lived in the UK for five years or longer. The UK Government to guarantee unilaterally in law, including in a no-deal scenario, the rights of all EU citizens living in the UK, ringfencing the Withdrawal Agreements’ Chapter on citizens’ rights.

The bit about the revocation was put in as an amendment, but was not opposed by the leadership. It’s not as if Conference forced them into something that they didn’t want to do like we did over the immigration motion.

So the motion commits us to fighting for a People’s Vote and to campaign for Remain in that referendum. We are obliged to do that, therefore, until that becomes impossible. I agree with Vince that there is a route to getting it, but the deal will have to be rejected by the Commons again first.

At that point, if the Government refuses to ask for the suspension of Article 50, or if that suspension was refused. then we should without doubt call for it to be revoked.

If we do, we will no doubt face the “democracy” argument. Well if we had a properly functioning democracy in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this mess. If people had got the Parliament they asked for in 2015, the Conservatives would not have had the majority to have the EU Referendum in the first place.

And honestly, I really don’t think that there are many people who would be that bothered if Article 50 were revoked. A few thugs in hi-vis jackets might carry out some random acts of vandalism, but we really shouldn’t let that threat stop us doing what is right.

That doesn’t mean it would be easy, though. There would be loose ends which would infect our politics for some time to come.

No deal is an abyss that no responsible Government would ever take us near and I still expect May to teeter on the edge of that particular precipice. At that point, if we can’t get a suspension of Article 50 for a People’s Vote, we have to be calling loudly for revocation.

Vince has been softening up the ground for this by saying that No Deal is a choice for the Government. The logical conclusion of that is that they should pick a plausible course that avoids it. If their terrible deal is rejected, then the only options any government that cares about the national interest can take are revocation or a People’s Vote. The latter is a much cleaner option because it allows the nation to express its view and finally put this to rest.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings