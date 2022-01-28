When it comes to Ukraine let’s not forget the geopolitics before we rush in

A while ago I read a book by British journalist, Tim Marshall, entitled ‘Prisoners of Geography’, where he argues that where you live colours to a great extent your perception of the world around you. That Mr Marshall is an believer, if that’s the right word, in ‘geopolitics’ is very clear. He’s now followed this up with ‘The Power of Geography’, which I have yet to read; but I assume this takes the idea further.

Geopolitics states that politics, especially international relations, is influenced by geography. That certainly makes sense to me and I would argue, for example, that, living on an island as they do, it is perhaps not surprising that so many English voters, many with an atavistic fear of ‘Johnny Foreigner’ and being prepared to believe some of the myths pedalled by Messrs Farage and Johnson etc, voted to leave the EU.

Interestingly, in the furthest extremities of our islands, namely Scotland and Northern Ireland, support for continued EU membership was higher. With the luxury of firm frontiers and never having been occupied by a foreign ‘power’ for a millennium it is clearly very hard for many to empathise with many European citizens whose parents and grandparents have witnessed occupation at first hand. Who can blame them if many still see in closer economic and political cooperation with their neighbours a way of avoiding such disruption in the future?

There are many places where geography, or possibly our interpretation of it, have, since WW2 alone, come back to bite us, for example in Korea, the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Whether it is the arbitrary drawing and redrawing of boundaries, linguistic, cultural or religious boundaries, trying to impose ‘solutions’ based on our own, largely western perception of what is best is often a recipe for strife and unnecessary bloodshed. I would urge our leaders in the West to be careful not to overreact to what is going on today on the border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

I have written elsewhere about ‘rubbing Russia’s nose in it’ after the fall of Communism and also quoted Tim Fallon about the redirection of missiles in Eastern Europe. Let’s not forget how JFK reacted when his administration discovered that the Soviet Union was placing missiles on Cuba pointing towards the USA.

So, when it comes to Ukraine it might be worthwhile to try to understand why Putin is behaving the way he does. For me at least, it’s all about spheres of influence as well as his seeking to divert domestic Russian attention away from his regime’s relatively poor economic performance. The fact that troop movements can engender panic in the West will fuel the flames of nationalism which, pardon the pun, Putin and his team reckon is a sure fire way of exciting the psyche of a people who have been systematically exploited by every Russian regime since the Middle Ages.

Let’s not forget that, in terms of fatalities alone, it was the Russian people who did the most heavy lifting in the defeat of fascism between 1939 and 1945. When push comes to shove, the latest generation would seem to be just as resilient.

While in no way wishing to apologise for or defend Putin’s cynical tactics, I do feel that it might be worthwhile our asking ourselves how we might feel if the boot was on the other foot. As I wrote on another thread, we are paying the price for the way we repeated the mistake that we, as ‘victors’, made in the treatment of the ‘losers’ after WW1, in the way we, as ‘winners’, dealt and continue to deal with the ‘losers’ of the Cold War.

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.