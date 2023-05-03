Who should LGBT+ people vote for?

PinkNews have an article asking who LGBT+ people should vote for now that the Conservatives are actively targeting marginalised groups as part of their culture war and Keir Starmer’s commitment to trans rights dilutes every time he opens his mouth. Worryingly, at Easter, for the second time, the Labour leader visited a Church which supports the idea of the inhumane and cruel conversion therapy. Once might be seen as a mistake, twice is sending a message.

The Lib Dems come out reasonably well. There are a couple of quotes from our own Charley Hasted who is also the Chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems.

In November 2022, the party faced a revolt from LGBTQ+ members when it revised a statement on the definition of transphobia to protect “gender-critical” views. Charley Hasted, chair of the LGBT+ Lib Dems, says that since then much work has been done at a senior level in the party to win back the LGBTQ+ community’s trust. “The kickback against that seems to have woken a lot of people up. We’ve had quite a lot of meetings with senior people in the party to try to sort that out and I’m genuinely pleased with how it’s going. At the moment I think we’re the only party with a leader on record saying ‘trans rights are human rights’ and that’s what we need,” they told PinkNews. While things are getting better within the Liberal Democrats, the problem still stands – that the UK’s two biggest political parties are increasingly aligned against trans rights. Hasted describes Starmer’s comments in The Sunday Times as “shocking”. “Genuinely, I cannot believe that the leader of the Labour Party is less socially progressive than Theresa May,” they said, referring to the former Tory prime minister’s support for self-identification. Hasted would like both the Conservatives and Labour to stop using trans people as a “distraction” from other issues. “LGBTQ+ people are being used as a ‘dead cat’ … It’s completely abhorrent to use a marginalised community that way.”

