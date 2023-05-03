Good coverage for Lib Dems ahead of local elections

Voters head to the polls tomorrow in local elections in many places across England. When these seats were last up, we did exceptionally well, gaining an incredible 700 Councillors and 10 Councils.

Then, the Conservatives lost over 3500 councillors and 44 Councils while Labour also had a small net loss.

Those were strange times. Millions turned to us in that election and the European elections a few weeks later and we became the focal point for opposition to Brexit. At that point we still held on to the hope that it might be stopped and we might secure a People’s Vote.

The signs on the ground bode well for further success next week. The Conservatives remain unpopular and we are hoping to gain in the so called Blue Wall seats we hope to win from the Conservatives in the General Election.

Ed did the media round yesterday and set out our stall well, talking first about the cost of living crisis on Good Morning Britain:

Our exclusive poll has shown that only 8% of people think @EdwardJDavey understands the cost of living pressures. @Susannareid100 asks the Lib Dem leader what he knows about how the cost of living crisis is affecting people. pic.twitter.com/ugqYv6R0E4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 2, 2023

He also slammed the Government’s new voter ID requirements.

'This is undermining our democracy.' Lib Dem leader @EdwardJDavey criticises the government for bringing in voter ID. He tells @susannareid100 and @richardm56 that he thinks the govt are 'trying to mess up with our democracy.' pic.twitter.com/omNUZMu64A — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 2, 2023

On Saturday, the Guardian had a piece on the Lib Dem plan to take Berkhamstead:

With its half-timbered houses, smart coffee shops and reams of coronation bunting, Berkhamsted feels like true blue Tory territory. But the Lib Dems hope to make gains on 4 May. The party’s leader, Ed Davey, even launched his local election campaign there, on a tractor. Daisy Cooper, the MP for nearby St Albans, who won her seat from the Conservatives in 2019, says the issue of raw sewage being dumped into rivers “sums up in a very obvious visceral and visual way, the state of the country; that’s how bad it’s got, that they feel they can do this with impunity”. The local Dacorum district council has 31 Conservative councillors and 19 Lib Dems. With all the seats up for grabs, the Lib Dems believe they could even take control – and then use it as a stepping stone to the general election, echoing their success in nearby Chesham and Amersham in 2021. “It’s all of it,” says Laila Walker, who stops Collins and Cooper in the street to offer her support – and express frustration at the state of the country. “The NHS obviously is just desperate. But – cost of living – there’s not one thing, there are so many things.”

The Telegraph (£) highlights our digital advertising campaign in the blue wall seats: