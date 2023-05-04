Hopes for the local elections today in South East England

There are local elections today in districts and unitaries across England, though not everywhere. Areas which have four year all-in all-out elections are not going to the polls, such as London, together with some that have a slightly different election cycle.

These elections are important for us because they are a real test of Ed Davey’s blue-wall strategy, targeting areas where we have come second to the Tories in Westminster. Places to watch out for in the South East are the neighbouring districts of Elmbridge, Guildford and Mole Valley, all of which lie within Surrey County.

In Elmbridge we are in control alongside some Independent Residents. The district includes whole of Domini Raab’s constituency of Esher and Walton, where we are less than 300 votes behind.

In Guildford we are the largest party and in coalition with a Residents Group. A large chunk of the district lies within the Guildford constituency where the Conservatives have a majority of less than 4,000.

We are also in control in Mole Valley District. The Westminster constituency includes the whole of the District plus some parts of Guildford District, but has remained loyal to the long-serving Conservative Paul Beresford.

Woking District lies adjacent to Elmbridge and Guildford and Lib Dems are in control. And next to that is Surrey Heath, the home of Michael Gove’s constituency and a District Council, where we would love to increase our numbers.

Further south, we should also be watching Winchester, Eastbourne and Lewes.

Winchester Constituency occupies half of Winchester District Council, where we are firmly in control. In 2019 we came within 1000 votes of winning back the Westminster seat, which we had held in the past.

Down in Lewes the District Council sits within the slightly larger constituency of the same name. Lewes Council is hung, with Lib Dems in second position. We came close to regaining the constituency in 2019. We do control neighbouring Eastbourne Council and would love to retake the Westminster seat which encompasses it.

The weather is fine, which should encourage turnout, but on the other hand the controversial requirement for voters to present photographic ID may well supress voting.

The Conservatives have been indulging in some damage limitation by predicting substantial losses – anything less will count as a victory of sorts.

I’m off to help in Elmbridge so will add to this post later.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.