The case for state ownership or control of water and electricity

As many friends know, I now live in a seaside town in Greece.

I have been reflecting on the cost of living here and, in particular, the cost of water and electricity, compared to the UK.

I have just paid my first water bill. For six months I have paid 37€. It’s not that I don’t use water, I do. I have a washing machine and a dishwasher, I clean the car, I water the garden and of course I shower and shave daily. Compare that with the £25 a month I was paying in Mytholmroyd, which I left just over a year ago. I suspect it’s gone up now.

My most recent electricity bill was 134€ for a month and the Greek government subsidies me by 159€ a month. My house is all electric with AC units which double up as heaters in the winter and there are pumps on both the cold-water supply and the solar water heating panel. My cooker is electric. I believe that were I still in the UK I would be paying around £450 a month for my previous flat. This means that electricity in 74% more expensive in the UK even if I had no subsidy in Greece. With the subsidy my electricity bill is 280% less than in the UK.

Now, Greece is not a particularly wealthy country. It recently went through a major financial crisis and much that the state had done before has been lost. Water, however, is run by local councils. In the UK water is owned by private companies and the costs are exorbitant and the directors grossly overpaid.

My electricity company in Greece DEH is the former state-owned electricity company. Yet, it is not charging grossly inflated prices and people are being helped with their electricity bills. Sure, it’s slow to act and there are power cuts sometimes (mainly due to weather like thunderstorms), but it is providing a service at affordable prices. It is clearly regulated and behaves reasonably.

The conclusion I draw from this is twofold.

Firstly, that the water industry in the UK should be immediately brought back into public ownership, or indeed municipal ownership. I fail to understand why our party does not adopt what would be a popular policy.

Secondly, that pending renationalisation, the electricity generators, and distributors, be stringently regulated and stopped from paying huge salaries and bonuses to their directors and shareholders and instructed to bring down prices. In the medium term I can see no alternative to state ownership with what is an essential household good. Again, I cannot understand why our party has not adopted this as policy.

Of course, none of this will do any good, unless the government subsequently provides the necessary investment to make the water and sewerage industry more efficient and green the provision of electricity. It is now abundantly clear that the private sector, despite all the Tory hype when water and electricity were privatised, is not carrying out the necessary investment and is simply milking what is now a private monopoly.

I could make similar comments, about gas and railways, but I’m just making the point about water and electricity at the moment. When will the party grasp the nettle?

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently living in Greece.