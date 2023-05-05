Lib Dems enjoy not feeling sad after election.

It’s just past 2am the 5th May and we’re already seeing some impressive results coming in for Lib Dems all over the country! In many places even where we aren’t winning we’re seeing good increases in vote shares even in the face of lower turnouts which really speaks to the hard work being done by activists all over the country. The BBC is reporting we’re up 2% in their key wards overall, 3% in high remain voting levels and 0.5% in high leave remaining areas with 189 of 792 counted

While a lot of counts aren’t happening until the morning we at LDV at far too excitable/masochistic/nerdy [delete as appropriate] to wait that long so join us in celebrating some of our early wins!

Sunderland

Quick on the draw as always we’ve already seen 5 Lib Dems elected here at the time of writing including a gain from Labour and the Tories. With only a couple of seats left to declare the Lib Dems are now the official opposition on Sunderland Council!

The @LibDems are now the official opposition on Sunderland Council 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/K2YXUOG4Cy — LGA Lib Dems (@libdemlocalgov) May 4, 2023

Brentwood

Some a couple of brilliant gains being seen here with equally impressive swings (14% and 24%). This officially pushes Brentwood from Tory to No Overall Control Congratulations to all the candidates and we look forward to seeing equally strong swings in other parts of the country.

#LE2023 Result: Brentwood West: – Steve Mayo – Liberal Democrats – Duly Elected pic.twitter.com/GAMfHLrPGg — Brentwood Council (@Brentwood_BC) May 4, 2023

Cotswolds

Good holds for a Lib Dem controlled District Council despite some decreases in vote share. We’ve also heard the good news that our Local Government Association Group Leader, Joe Harris, has retained his seat. and Mike McKeown has successfully defeated the Conservative group leader.

Hull

Early reports are that we’ve likely kept control of Hull City Council with an impressive 2 gains from Labour with 12 seats left to declare. Going to show the great work Hull Lib Dems have been doing since they took control of the council in 2019.

Lib Dem Gains

Here are some of the early gains we know about so far – well done to all the candidates and campaigners involved in making these wins happen.

Fulwell (Sunderland)

Millfield (Sunderland)

Hutton East (Brentwood)

Ingatestone, Fryering &Mountnessing (Brentwood)

North Jesmond (Newcastle upon Tyne)

West Fenham (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Wheatley (Rochford)

Sweyne Park & Grange (Rochford)

Trinity (Rochford)

North Carr (Hull)

Longhill & Bilton Grange (Hull)

Abbey (Lincoln)

Glebe (Lincoln)

Kemble (Cotswold)

We’re also hearing positive noises from Windsor and Maidenhead and Hinckley and Bosworth among others so hopefully there will be even more good news to wake up to!

* Charley joined the Lib Dems in 2010, has stood in Local elections in Stoke on Trent and London and was PPC for Eltham in the 2019 General Election and a GLA list candidate in 2021. They have been a Youth Worker, Early Years Teaching Assistant and FE College Governor. They are currently an Emergency Services Worker in London and Chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems.