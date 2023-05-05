This is a groundbreaking night for the Liberal Democrats. We are exceeding all expectations. We have delivered a hammer blow to the Conservative Party in the Blue Wall ahead of next year’s general election.

That was Ed Davey early this morning BEFORE we heard the result from Windsor and Maidenhead.

Yesterday’s elections were built on the excellent results for the Lib Dems in 2019, so we were being somewhat cautious about our capacity to increase our wins this time. On the other hand the Conservatives had been managing expectations by making out that fewer than 1000 losses on the night would be a victory of sorts. In the event, the night ended with the Tories already down by 228 councillors, with some of the most vulnerable blue wall areas yet to be counted. Lib Dems are already up by 61, and three quarters of all councils are yet to declare.

So what happened in Windsor and Maidenhead? This is what happened:

LDEM: 61.0% (+37.5)

CON: 24.2% (-14.3)

LAB: 14.8% (+2.6)

This is the moment @NickFerrariLBC broke the news to @EdwardJDavey that the Liberal Democrats have taken control of Windsor and Maidenhead Council from the Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/A9xb0mVsJd — LBC (@LBC) May 5, 2023

Just savour that for a minute. We gained 13 seats to take control for the first time, and …

Liberal Democrats cause upset in Windsor and Maidenhead as 22-year-old candidate defeats Conservative leader of council https://t.co/r5kEazafnB — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 5, 2023

Now I wonder if anyone tried to canvass the King?

So what else has been going on since our last post?

We have held control in North Devon (gaining a crucial extra seat to give us over 50% of the seats), North Norfolk, Bath & NE Somerset (gaining 4 more councillors), Cotswold (also gaining 4 more councillors), Eastleigh, Hinckley & Bosworth (gaining 1 more councillor) and Hull (gaining 2 more councillors).

In Brentwood we have taken away the Conservative majority and are now the joint largest party with the Tories.

We have gained 6 councillors in Hertsmere – the home ground of the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden.

By the way, Britain Elects has some very clear mapping, ward by ward, of the results here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.