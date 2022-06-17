Why does the PM need an Ethics Adviser?

Yes, indeed.

But back to the Prime Minister. The role of an Ethics Adviser (technically the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests) was established in 2006. The adviser is appointed directly by the Prime Minister.

The Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests is appointed by the Prime Minister to advise him on matters relating to the Ministerial Code. The post holder is independent of government and expected to provide impartial advice to the Prime Minister. (Terms of reference)

The previous Ethics Adviser, Sir Alex Allen, was asked in 2020 to investigate bullying claims against Priti Patel and had found that she had broken the Ministerial Code, which would normally result in resignation . Boris Johnson backed Priti Patel and stated that he had full confidence in her, so Alex Allen resigned.

And now a second Ethics Adviser appointed by Boris Johnson has resigned. Lord Geidt informed the Prime Minister of his decision on Tuesday and last night his resignation letter was published (after some anger at its delay).

The trigger for his resignation was when Boris Johnson asked him to approve a plan to extend tariffs on steel imports, which would have broken World Trade Organization rules.

Here is the key extract from Lord Geidt’s letter:

This week, however, I was tasked to offer a view about the Government’s intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code. This request has placed me in an impossible and odious position. My informal response on Monday was that you and any other Minister should justify openly your position vis-3-vis the Code in such circumstances. However, the idea that a Prime Minister might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own Code is an affront. A deliberate breach, or even an intention to do so, would be to suspend the provisions of the Code to suit a political end. This would make a mockery not only of respect for the Code but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty’s Ministers. I can have no part in this.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain, said:

When both of Boris Johnson’s own ethics advisers have quit, it is obvious that he is the one who needs to go.

I suggested on @IainDale this evening that Paddington should be the next PM Ethics Advisor. Even Johnson couldn't resist a hard stare, and I think a fictional character the only one likely to agree to take the role! #Geidt pic.twitter.com/oEJvVZFYpK — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) June 15, 2022

Today we hear that Boris Johnson is planning to scrap this inconvenient role. That did spark off several predictable comments, including this from Ed Davey.

Boris Johnson has no ethics, so not surprising he wants to scrap his ethics adviser. — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 16, 2022

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.