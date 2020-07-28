Why federalism over independence?

Lib Dems support the union because we believe there is strength in unity.

We support the principle that decisions should be made at the most appropriate local level giving power to the people. We aspire to achieving mutuality and respect between the home nations and between the regions. We see fundamental flaws in the current constitutional arrangements whereby there is little or no real devolution in England and different approaches to devolution where it does exist. There is no common approach or equality in the way that power is administered across the UK and this gives rise to tensions, inconsistencies, frustration and a lack of trust. A federal system divides power between one central government and several regional governments, not just some as is the case in the UK. And built in can be a requirement for cooperation and the seeking of consensus.

This represents a real and workable alternative to Scottish independence which many see as divisive, economically challenging and uncaring of needs and aspirations in England. Scotland’s relationship with a new federal UK government would be more robust and better defined than at present with potentially much less political conflict.

The assumption must be that there would be a UK-wide parliament, with MPs elected under PR, dealing only with matters that need to handled at the UK level and not with the intricacies of running all government across England. ‘Devo max’ for Scotland would be a possibility. The parliament could also set goals where action needed transcends boundaries, and provide the funds for delivery. And I see the federal solution as an opportunity to reconstitute the House of Lords to form a second house for the nations and regions to work alongside the principal parliament. Let’s call it a senate. It could comprise an equal number of elected representatives from each, again under PR, and its responsibilities would be scrutiny, coordination and arbitration.

In England, under a federal system, the established regions would form the basis of devolved government in the form of directly elected (under PR) assemblies with similar, though not necessarily identical, powers to the Scottish Government. I see no case for an English Parliament if we want a truly federal system. I am assuming that funding would be on the same basis as with the current devolved administrations. At the local level, as in Scotland, there would be unitary authorities elected under PR – avoiding an additional tier of government.

The new system would involve a fairly major upheaval following a constitutional convention, but here is a real opportunity for change which saves the union from break up and which gives people in the whole of the UK a say in how decisions are made in their parts of the UK. In my view it would result in a better relationship between Scotland and the rest of the UK than currently exists or would exist if Scotland became independent – given the traumas of separation.

* Barry Turner is a member of the East Lothian Liberal Democrats and a former East Lothian councillor. He has had a long career as a town planner in English local government and subsequently worked for the Westminster government examining structure and regional plans.