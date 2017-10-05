Why Fiscal Credibility Is Still Important

Of the many phrases that pepper the UK’s political discourse, the oft used ‘Magic Money Tree’ has to be the most grating. Its employment is a rhetorical device used to shut down any talk of government spending by hawks who believe any movement away from a narrow focus on cuts as a weapon for reducing the deficit is not only ill-advised, but belongs to the realm of fairy tales. More sophisticated commentators know that macroeconomics is more complex than that and government spending can – in some circumstances – reduce budget deficits.
After the financial crash of 2008 the UK’s public finances were in a perilous state and the electorate concluded that the Tories, in coalition with Liberal Democrats, could be trusted to repair them. After some success, the Conservatives alone were given a chance to finish the job in 2015. But two years later – somewhat prompted by a promise to spend more by Labour – the public’s appetite for so-called austerity has significantly diminished.
Politicians on the centre-left of politics, who are supportive of public spending, may see this as an opportunity to call for extra money for state spending. For so long the political narrative has been dominated by low taxes and spending cuts, and the opportunity presented by Labour to change that focus may prompt many in the centre to call for some fiscal easing. Liberal Democrats need to tread carefully at this political moment.
While Jeremy Corbyn has managed to challenge the post-recession fiscal consensus, there is little evidence that he has any better solutions in addressing the effects of a long period of deficit reduction or any credible plans in terms of rebooting the economy. Labour still has a credibility problem: yes, its manifesto was costed (in as much as both columns on the spread sheet tallied), but it lacked plausibility in terms of priorities and sustainability. Liberal Democrats can’t outdo Corbyn on spending promises, but they can come up with carefully crafted tax and spend policies based on improving the value of services, and ‘bank for buck’ capital investment schemes.
At present, Labour look like the most obvious winners of the next general election, but there is still much to play for. Whether in government or not, Labour’s fiscal plans will fall apart under detailed scrutiny or implementation. As Labour’s economic policies unravel there will be an opportunity for Liberal Democrats to make the case for properly thought out and costed spending plans. Approaches that promote progressive policies and keep a keen eye on the public purse will be called for. Luckily for the Liberal Democrats they have a leader who has credibility on both counts.
* Steven Duckworth is treasurer of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.
I don’t like the term ‘Magic Money Tree’ either. But, like you, I do like people to be honest about the costs of a proposal.
I’m reluctant to use the word “investment” too widely, because it implies investment for future growth.
There is a range of spending, such as training and education, new transport links or new telecommunications infrastructure, which may increase the productivity of the country, and so increase growth in the long term.
Spending can be good for stimulating short-term growth, which is a good idea when the economy is in recession. That’s particularly true for capital spending.
Better of course, if the capital spending is for something that will increase productivity as well. This includes more housing closer to where people work, so businesses can get the employees they need, and less time is wasted on long commutes.
But a lot of spending isn’t like that.
For example, imagine a new building which gives slight improvements in productivity and slightly less spending on heating, but the savings are less than the cost of the building. Then there is building that you don’t need at all. Bridges to nowhere and new airports that no one uses have been built in the past.
I’m a supporter for benefits for the low paid. There may be an economic reason for these. But I support them because I want to see a reduction in poverty. That kind of spending is intended as an investment in the social fabric of the country, not in the productivity of the country.
http://www.ldsdgroup.co.uk/2017/09/04/if-they-say-youre-a-red-tory-or-a-yellow-tory-ask-about-corbyns-welfare-cuts-by-george-kendall/
From 1997 to 2010, the Labour government often used the term “investment” interchangeably with spending. I applaud their motives. But I think this has led to a degrading of language, and a cynicism about public spending.
We need to be straighter about what we are saying.
We need investment to improve our productivity, we need to spending to reduce poverty, we need other spending to improve our wider quality of life. But, if we’re not to feed the cynicism of the wider public, we need to be honest about which it is the spending is for.
Public spending has increased every year since the recession in 2008.
Continuing to increase spending during a recession is Keynesian economics. But Keynesian economcs also requires running a surplus during the growth periods that we have had for many years now.
So we have not actually had austerity in the last decade but added another trillion pounds of debt for the next generation to repay or refinance at higher interest rates than today.
In 2010 the coalition should have cut public sector wages by 10% as they did in Ireland. The would have enabled the deficit to be eliminated by now. There would have been more public support for it in 2010 when the emergency was recognised. As time passes, people are less concerned about putting public finances on a sound footing. By not doing so, we will be in a weak position to use Keynsian economics when the next recession comes.
government spending can – in some circumstances – reduce budget deficits.
Possibly. The budget deficit is what Government spends into the economy minus what it gets back in taxation revenue. Why doesn’t more come back than the Government spends? I’m sure there is no need to point out that this is not arithmetically possible, at least not consistently. So there’s always less coming back than going out and that is because everyone else, including our overseas trading partners likes to save in pounds.
Are savings a bad thing? Are budget deficits a bad thing? They are, to the penny, exactly the same thing so the answer has to be the same for both questions.
After the financial crash of 2008 the UK’s public finances were in a perilous state
Were they? People had ceased their net borrowing after the GFC and started saving. So you were saying that people’s finances were in a perilous state because they weren’t spending so much?
After some success…..
All that happened was that interest rates were reduced so that the private sector could resume their pre GFC borrowing pattern. More net borrowing means less net saving which means lower Govt deficits. Remember? That’s not so difficult.
Look. This is just simple arithmetic. If the UK as whole runs a trade deficit, or a current account deficit, then someone in the UK has to do the borrowing. That’s either you and I borrowing to buy land and property which naturally causes house prices to rise or it is Govt running a deficit. Or a bit of both.
The Government thinks it is doing us all a favour by pushing the debt burden on to young house buyers so that it can have a smaller deficit.
Well, if you understand the sectoral balances, which shouldn’t be beyond anyone who a few functioning brain cells left, you can see it really isn’t doing us all a favour at all!
@ David Evershed,
“But Keynesian economcs also requires running a surplus during the growth periods that we have had for many years now.”
This is only true for a country running balanced trade. The UK runs a significant trade deficit. So we have pounds net leaving the economy to pay for it. Someone in the UK has to borrow those pounds back to stop the economy falling into recession. That, in part, has to be the Government even in times of relative good growth.
Peter Martin,
If anyone wants to try to understand how the economy works they might at least have a think about this:
Quote from John Maynard Keynes
“If the Treasury were to fill old bottles with bank-notes, bury them at suitable depths in disused coal-mines which are then filled up to the surface with town rubbish, and leave it to private enterprise on well-tried principles of laissez-faire to dig the notes up again (the right to do so being obtained, of course, by tendering for leases of the note-bearing territory), there need be no more unemployment and, with the help of repercussions, the real income of the community, and its capital wealth, would probably become a good deal greater than it actually is.”
In other words “bridges to nowhere” can be economically beneficial. But even so we should try to avoid these and do something of direct benefit with the money we spend.
@ David Evershed “So we have not actually had austerity”. – Tell that to the food bank users.
“In 2010 the coalition should have cut public sector wages by 10%”.
I sometimes wonder how we even got 7.4% let alone what universe some people live in. So Liberal Democrat policy should have been to transfer the sins of those pillars of responsible capitalism, the Lehmann Brothers, onto the poor old nurses, teachers, firemen, social worker, police, armed forces (?) et al.
And what would you do about the endless strikes and civil unrest that would provoke Mr Evershed ? Send in the Spanish police ?
Labour’s current spending plan banks on those who have previously taken every legal step to avoid paying their fair share of tax grasping the idea that, to steal a line from the coalition years, “we’re all in this together”. It’s as unrealistic as the Tories’ belief that ease the burden on the wealthiest and they will happily create wealth for others rather than just maximizing their own pocket. Still, I don’t think we can state the coalition was in any way successful without recognising that we weren’t in it together, and that the growth was overly built on personal credit card debt and cut services were propped up by already overstretched local government.
“Approaches that promote progressive policies and keep a keen eye on the public purse will be called for” and this is where we can make our move.
There is a Magic Money Tree and it’s called the Bank of England which creates money and when it does it now we call it Quantitative Easing. We could have growth of 3% and inflation of 2% while creating 5% more money every year.
Steven Duckworth, the UK’s public finances were only in a perilous state if you think the UK is like Greece, if you knew our history you would know it was not perilous. Labour proposed £48.6 billion more spending a year and £52.5 billion of increased income and states of this £52.5 billion of new income they think £3.9 billion will not happen because of behavioural change. This is not a call for increasing the budget deficit, it is a continuation of neo-liberal economics.
We have called for increases in investment to be paid for by more government borrowing, which is a movement away from pure neo-liberal economics.
@ David Evershed
“But Keynesian economics also requires running a surplus during the growth periods that we have had for many years now”.
You are incorrect and many people believe as you do.
Keynesian economics requires a government to reduce spending once full employment has been achieved and the private sector can employ more people who are currently being employed by the state. We have not has full employment in the UK since 1974 or if you were using Beverage’s definition since 1955.
If public sector pay had been cut by 10% in 2010 this would have pushed the economy into a deep recession (which we only just missed) and of course reduced government income and increased the deficit. If the government then managed to get the economy into growth there could well have been recruitment and retention problems in the public sector.
“Beverage’s definition”
I’ll drink to that……… probably in Old Peculier.
@David Evershed,
Actually, the pay freeze, accompanied as it was by a shedding of jobs in the tens of thousands, and followed by years of a 1% departmental pay cap, delivered your 10% pay cut for public sector workers, and jolly grateful we are too… not.
For, as most public sector employees will tell you, a 1% pay cap does not mean that most staff have received a 1% pay rise, merely that for the most experienced staff, pay rises have been minimal to allow for some evening up at the bottom of grade pay scales.
Throw in pension contributions increases, that’s another 4% of my salary lost, even if I acknowledge the necessity of doing so, and my colleagues have effectively experienced something like a 14% cut of real wages, whilst delivering 5% efficiency savings year on year. Clearly, we’re not all in it together, given your willingness to sacrifice the people who provide the public services that you presumably value to some extent.
Departments such as HMRC are experiencing annual staff turnover rates of 10%, which presumably means that experienced staff are exiting in droves, something which might make filling the budget gap more challenging. At some point, the impact of the market comes home to roost, as the public sector finds it increasingly difficult to recruit people with the necessary skills to run efficient, effective services. Why work for the public sector when your skills attract far higher rewards in the private sector?
Your attitude towards those who serve you and your community horrifies me.
@ Michael BG,
“Keynesian economics requires a government to reduce spending once full employment has been achieved…”
I’m mainly in agreement with you but I do have some reservations about this statement. We’ve pretty much got full employment in London and the S.E. of England now but still have high levels of unemployment in the regions, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland etc.
So more spending could produce more inflation in the SE of England and therefore generally in the UK economy but without reaching what might be called full employment. In addition many long term unemployed aren’t easily employable and more spending could still create inflation before the jobs for the unskilled longer term unemployed are created.
So we do need to be smarter in our approach to these problems. We can’t just recreate what may have worked in the mid-1950s.
@ Peter Martin
You are correct increasing public spending or cutting taxes to try to increase aggregate demand could over heat London and South-East England. In the past London and South-East England were not the economic heartland of the UK, it was more diverse. Also there was not a large pool of unemployed people and managing aggregate demand was effective, but it did stimulate wage increases when employers had to compete for scarce workers and reduced inequalities.
You are also correct returning to work those who have been unemployed for long periods of time is not easy. Increasing aggregate demand on its own is unlikely to help these people. However government employing these people would increase public spending and give these people current work skills, so when the economy grows and the private sector have a need for these people they will have current work skills and be employable and can transfer to the private sector. It might also encourage UK employers to employ these people rather than recruiting workers from foreign countries.
I would agree with the author that fiscal credibility is an essential element of maintaining confidence in a socially democratic economy, within which individuals have both the capacity and economic freedom to provide for themselves.
It is an axiom of Liberal Democracy that it is the individual and not the state that is best placed to determine how he or she will earn a living and how he or she will utilise those earnings.
The role of the state is to regulate markets to ensure economic freedom (including most importantly the housing market), to direct resources to the provision of public goods (including the NHS and Education) where markets cannot efficiently provide such goods and to provide a safety net that allows individuals to cope with disability, unemployment, old age and housing poverty.
Public sector spending has grown dramatically since the days of the Asquith administration in the early 20th century http://www.truevaluemetrics.org/DBpdfs/Economy/UK/UK-Government-Spending-1900-2014.pdf, when a 600 ship British navy absorbed 25% of government spending alone.
It is essential that the state only commands resources at a level that it needs to provide essential public services and an adequate safety net. It is individuals (rich or poor) who are best placed to determine on what they should spend their own money on, not the state. If we keep that axiom in mind in determining how taxpayers money should be spent, we will not fall into the socialist trap of assuming the right to command the lions share of the individual resources of all for the benefit of an all powerful state and its functionaries. It is then the economic activity of individuals and firms that powers the economic growth needed to provide public services and not state diktat.
@ Joebourke,
If we keep that axiom in mind in determining how taxpayers money should be spent
A local council spends taxpayers’ money in the way that is commonly imagined. Central government spends the money first (otherwise it wouldn’t exist) and collect taxes later. So instead of saying ‘tax and spend’ we need to put it the other way around and say ‘spend and tax’.
“It is then the economic activity of individuals and firms that powers the economic growth….”
That’s true to an extent, but central government has to create the right conditions for growth to occur. We had steady growth up until 2008 with only minor downward blips now and again. But what has happened since then has been more than a blip. So, according to your theory, “individuals and firms” have since taken it upon themselves to decide that we’ve had enough growth and we don’t need any more?
https://qph.ec.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-a381ffc80c8abd6bc292df84aa21a3fa
@ Joe Burke,
…… the economic growth needed to provide public services and not state diktat.
This is the usual neoliberal argument. The GDP has more than doubled since the 1970s. But then when we were only half as wealthy as we are now we could afford things, like the provision of social housing and free education for all, that we supposedly can’t afford now.
So whilst I would argue that GDP is a valid economic parameter it doesn’t tell the whole story. It doesn’t say anything about how income and wealth are shared out. The level of GDP, in itself, is not really a problem. It isn’t that much different, even on a per capita basis to what it was 10 years ago and we all seemed happier then than we are now.
The way it’s shared out has changed though. That is different.
Perhaps “money trees” do exist. Do they grow in tax havens? It seems that only the privileged rich may gather their fruits.
How bout replacing ‘magic’ with ‘slight of hand’ 🙂
@Peter Martin
Quite right. This is exactly what Richard Murphy writes in “The Joy of Tax” which I reviewed for LDV here: https://www.libdemvoice.org/review-of-the-joy-of-tax-by-richard-murphy-53361.html
He writes:
“Taxes must do six things….
1. Reclaim money the Government has spent into the economy for re-use;
2. Ratify the value of money;
3. Re-organise the economy;
4. Redistribute income and wealth;
5. Reprice goods and services;
6. Raise representation.”
This is from the beginning of Chapter 8, but the rationale for each of these is covered in Chapter 3. As you have noted it is not “tax and spend” but “spend and tax”.
This has been a fine debate, but the politics of it are much cruder. It seems that if you take even a slightly looser position on fiscal policy than the other lot, then you get to condemn them with hellfire for an ideologically-driven dismantling of the public sector, every time a spending question is raised.
This is such an enjoyable argument to make that it becomes easy to convince yourself that a looser position is a good one – even if you are opposing others in your own party rather than the government.
@Mark Valladares
Yes, the public sector pay cap is in effect a pay cut for public sector workers. It is just a way of achieving over a period of time what the government could not achieve by a direct cut in pay. Likewise, for savers the net return on money invested is negative in periods (as now) where the inflation rate is well above the interest rate on zero-risk investments such as building societies’ savings accounts. Inflation is a redistributive tax taking money from those with savings while giving it to those with debts; indeed it is the continued inflation in our economy that has driven the house-price boom by making it attractive to go into debt to buy assets like houses.
Might it help if we were to have clear statements on our theories and practices concerning the creation, storage and distribution of money?
What might make some sense is to talk about “magic resource trees”. They definitely don’t exist. Instead of asking if we “have enough money” to run the NHS we should be asking if we have enough resources to run it. Do we have enough doctors, nurses, buildings etc. If not, do we have the people available we can train to do the necessary jobs.
Of course if there is a national emergency, like a major war, then we all instinctively understand what is needed. We don’t say we have a large National Debt or there’s a huge budget deficit to consider – so we’ll just have to surrender!
In other words, we have to understand the difference between available real resources which are finite, very limited and the money which we create to allocate these resources to our chosen areas of priority.
@ Joe Bourke
In your list of the role of the state you do not mention managing the economy to achieve something. For me this something is full employment I thought for you in the recent past it was a non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (which is a higher level of unemployment than my target), and that recently you had modified this position and now think one of the roles of the state is to be the employer of last resort which would mean unemployment could be much lower than my old target of less than 3% of the working age population unemployed.
David Evershed,
Well done for trying, but you are on a loser here. Your words are true but their obvious consequences are so dire that heads are in the sand up to the waistline.
A gem was
“the UK’s public finances were only in a perilous state if you think the UK is like Greece,”
We have just had our credit rating lowered again and as I have said before, I think I am the only one left who can read a graph. This, and all the other serious indicators are flashing bright red and Greece (or worse) is where our children are heading.
Another was
“but central government has to create the right conditions for growth to occur.”
I sometimes wonder why there are so many poor countries, in the world, when they only have to follow that simple advice then they collect the tax receipts and give out free health care, lifetime learning and the like. Shimmples.
So David, thank you but you can’t win. The magic money tree, that inexhaustible and inexplicable fountain of all the comfort and wealth we, the British, feel we are ‘entitled’ to, will be defended to the death by hordes who are determined that the myth be kept alive.
Not a single scrap, vestige, trace or particle of idea as to where Britain’s wealth (to underpin all that money) will come from. Except, of course, the time honoured “invest in skills and infrastructure” piffle.
As a nation, do we own our £ money, do we borrow it, do we rent it or what?
@ Steve,
We, or rather the government/BoE create the pound.
Once upon a time, many years ago, a pound, like most currencies, was guaranteed against a quantity of gold. So the pound was an IOU of the Bank of England which was redeemable against a certain amount of gold. The BoE could create as many pounds as they liked providing they had the the gold.
That’s now changed. And it is the same for all other currencies too. There’s no gold involved any longer. The BoE has been nationalised so it’s effectively now part of the Treasury. But the BoE still creates pounds. As many as they like. The Treasury creates gilts. As many as they like which the BoE can swap for pounds.
That’s the way it is. The pound can also be understood to be a tax voucher. Something that the government will always accept in payment of taxes. This gives it a desirability and therefore makes it worth something.
Imagine a time when our country was in the biggest crisis it had ever known before – or since. When we had been almost defeated on every battlefront and the enemy were opposite our shores. We were in debt up to our eyebrows and beyond.
It was December 1942, our ships were being sunk by U Boats, we had ration books and the few private cars were sometimes fuelled by chicken waste. The only bright sign was a triumph at El Alamein in August and we were all in it together.
On a personal note I was four months old, Dad was in the RAF, Mum was knitting my clothes, growing her own vegetables and not letting me know how scared she really was for Dad. People relied on the BBC Radio which they trusted and they watched Pathe News in the Cinema. This is what they saw and heard from a Liberal voice just before Christmas that year.
Sir William Beveridge Talks To Pathe Gazette (1942) – YouTube
Video for beveridge report 1942▶ 2:37
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2DhvTCuK_s
Despite Tory Jeremiahs saying we couldn’t afford it and there was ‘No Magic Money Tree’, it came into being through politicians who had the courage to do it after the war. Lives were saved and enhanced because of it – including mine. As for ‘Magic Money Trees’, I believe in a tree that says we can do it if we really want to and if we have the courage. Anything else is a Thatcher legacy.
PS Somewhat odd, university education in Germany is free. However did that happen ?
If we can create our own money, where is the problem in financing a society which does not have starving nurses using food banks?
@ Steve,
Potentially there isn’t any problem. If Government can create £400 billion to bail-out the banks they can manage another £40 billion or so for the NHS.
When the Government resorted to QE in 2009/2010 there were many who said it would lead to hyperinflation. This is to misunderstand the nature of our monetary economy. What matters is how much of the created money is actually spent and then respent. If the Government overdoes the spending, and whether the money is simply created or “borrowed” from someone who isn’t spending makes no difference.
So on the one side we have higher than desirable levels of inflation. On the other is a sluggish, stagnating economy. The Government needs to steer a sensible middle course to maximise the productive capacity of the economy.
David,
” university education in Germany is free. However did that happen ?”
“Germany’s budget surplus hits record high”
https://www.ft.com/content/7a06d15e-f9db-11e6-9516-2d969e0d3b65
When we, as a nation, can earn like that we can deliver on Beveridge’s promises.
Steve,
“create our own money” – we can print money but we can’t print value. That has to be earned.
Zimbabwe created money instead of wealth. It reached an inflation rate of 89.7 sextillion percent before they realised that bit about “print” and “value”.
@David Raw
Thanks for that inspiring clip of Willian Beveridge. It’s a reminder of the centre-left figures who built our welfare state, not out of a belief that there was unlimited money to spend, but a belief, that to govern is to choose. If you are willing to pay the cost elsewhere (such as postwar rationing and austerity), you could do extraordinary things. But you had to pay that cost.
However, like Attlee, the PM who actually implemented his report, Beveridge was not a starry-eyed radical.
Here’s what the starr-eyed radicals tried to do to Attlee in 1939:
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/2015/07/clement-attlee-detested-faddish-radicalism-you-couldn-t-say-jeremy-corbyn-his-heir
“In April 1939, on the eve of the Second World War, the self-appointed inheritors of the red flag on the left of the party tried to force Attlee out. Both Stafford Cripps and Aneurin Bevan called for a “popular front” with all the forces on the left (from radicals to communists).”
Peter Martin,
the Bank of England has been independent of the treasury since 1997 (a policy supported by Libdems). The central bank can print as much money as it wishes. But it is also careful not to print too much. If governments print money themselves, they tend to put out too much of it, and the resulting inflation throws the economy into chaos. Institutions such as the Bank of England or US Federal Reserve were created to carefully regulate the money supply to prevent inflation. This is why they are forbidden to directly fund the government, but instead fund private economic activity that the government merely taxes.
When banks make loans, they create money. This is because money is really just an IOU. The role of the central bank is to preside over a legal order that effectively grants banks the exclusive right to create IOUs of a certain kind, ones that the government will recognise as legal tender by its willingness to accept them in payment of taxes. There’s really no limit on how much banks could create, provided they can find someone willing to borrow it. For the banking system as a whole, every loan just becomes another deposit. What’s more, insofar as banks do need to acquire funds from the central bank, they can borrow as much as they like; all the latter really does is set the rate of interest, the cost of money, not its quantity. Since the beginning of the recession, the US and British central banks have reduced that cost to almost nothing. In fact, with “quantitative easing” they’ve been effectively pumping as much money as they can into the banks, without producing any inflationary effects.
What this means is that the real limit on the amount of money in circulation is not how much the central bank is willing to lend, but how much government, firms, and ordinary citizens, are willing to borrow. Government spending is the main driver in all this and the central bank does actually fund the government in practice via quantitative easing..
The independence of action of central banks is a key element of the fiscal architecture that sustains the fiscal credibility the author of this article refers to. Government spending is limited by how much it is willing to borrow which in turn is limited by the level of future taxation it is willing to impose to service that debt and the levels of interest the BofE will need to impose to contain inflation within the governments mandate.
@Steve Trevethan
One way of thinking of money is as a token of value, backed by the productive wealth of the country.
If you print more of those tokens, the value declines (ie inflation). If the productive value of the country increases, the value of that token may increase (ie the pound goes up in the international currency markets).
Economists believe that to have a healthy economy, you need a small amount of inflation – from what I’ve read, they are right.
Many economists believe that at a time of recession, printing more money will stimulate the economy, and help pull the country out of recession. I tend to agree.
However, many economists also believe that if you have too high a level of inflation, this undermines the economy. From what I’ve seen in the past of countries that run high inflation, I think they are right.
However, because economics is only partly about accounting money, but also about the psychology of the country, various groups within the country, and various groups overseas, it’s insanely complex, and there are lots of competing theories.
There seem to be a few who think that fiscal credibility isn’t important. And that choosing fiscal credibility is an immoral choice, if it means not spending on things that you think are valuable. Like Steven Duckworth, I disagree. From what I’ve seen of countries that don’t bother about fiscal credibility, that’s the path to destroying what you value.
Michael BG,
I think the government does indeed have a role in managing levels of unemployment. During times of high unemployment (above 5%) that will normally require the application of fiscal policy (usually increased infrastructure spending) to stimulate demand in the economy. Once general unemployment has been reduced to a level below around 5% then fiscal stimulus may become ineffective and serve only to stoke inflation, as we have seen so often in the past. At these levels of unemployment (where higher unemployment is often concentrated in more deprived regions) , then direct measures, (rather than economy wide stimulus) like the system of employer of last resort should be employed to tackle the remaining levels of harder to reach involuntary unemployment.
@ JoeB,
“the Bank of England has been independent of the treasury since 1997”
The BoE was nationalised in 1946, In 1998, the BOE supposedly became an “independent” public organisation, wholly owned by the Treasury Solicitor on behalf of the government.
This must mean that it later decided, all by itself, to buy up some £400 billion pounds worth of bonds as part of a QE program. Do you think this is at all likely?
@ George,
“If you print more of those tokens, the value declines (ie inflation). If the productive value of the country increases, the value of that token may increase (ie the pound goes up in the international currency markets).”
You’re ignoring the velocity of circulation. If a £10 note is spent once it has exactly the same effect as a £1 coin spent then respent another 9 times. It’s the amount of spending that determines the size of the economy not the supply or volume of money. Mrs Thatcher and Keith Joseph learned this the hard way in the early 80’s.
The UK has a GDP of £2 trillion or so. This means there is £2 trillion p.a. of spending. If we want say 2% growth and 2% inflation we have to have £2.08 trillion of spending in a subsequent year. The trick is to get the growth without the inflation. That’s the hard bit, sometimes! But if we don’t get more spending we don’t get any growth.
We can get more spending if we borrow money to spend. This is known as a credit boom. Often followed by a credit bust! Or Government can take the initiative and lead the spending but it has to come from somewhere.
If the value of a token increases we’d have deflation. This means that prices fall. This may or may not be reflected in the forex markets. There’s no reliable theory or way to predict that. If anyone did have one they’d keep it to themselves and become very rich!
Deflation is generally considered to be a bad thing. This is because incomes can fall in line with falling prices and this leads to increased levels of debt.
That’s one thing that you’ve managed to get right!
George,
You and Stephen Duckworth are correct but we have moved into a phase wherein the high priests of Topsy-Turvy are being listened to.
I concede that their creed is attractive as it promises riches without all that diligent effort (that the Germans and Chinese have spent years doing).
You (we) won’t be listened to until the next stage in our downward slide becomes impossible for even their sophistry to disguise.
@ Palehorse,
China ran a approx equivalent to $343 billion budget deficit last year. The Chinese government just creates the RMB from its own “magic money tree” to make its economy grow.
If it didn’t do that it wouldn’t grow. Period. As the Americans like to say. So what is ‘fiscal responsibility” in this context? What does it mean?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_government_budget
Peter Martin: I expect that the grinding hard work of the ordinary Chinese people had something to do with it. It is not a happy place sometimes.
@nvelope2003,
Of course the Chinese Govt deficit, like any other Govt deficit, involves spending money into the economy which in turn creates the demand for goods and services which have then to be fulfilled by the workforce getting out of bed in the morning and doing their jobs.
This is why sensible economics, Keynesian style, isn’t about a “free lunch”, or getting “something for nothing” as the neoliberals try to misleadingly claim.
Peter,
I’m sorry but as I have said before I don’t debate with Keynesians. It’s like debating evolution with a Creationist Pastor from Alabama.
Deficit or not China is making ever more sophisticated products and intends to out compete the rest of the world in both design and manufacturing and is using its massive receipts to buy up the infrastructure of all weak and poor countries (like ours).
I post only in the hope of finding, and debating with, those who also believe that creating a competitive and ambitious spirit, in the British people themselves (before more successful nations turn us into their sweat shop) is the real challenge and answer.
These people may well be neo-liberals. They won’t be Keynesians.
JoeB(ourke)
Thank you for replying to my comment about full employment and the employer of last resort. Your 5% is as arbitrary as my 3% or Beveridge’s 1%. Currently unemployment is 4.3% and this is not causing inflation. I think you have stated you want those being employed by the employer of last resort to be paid the minimum wage. If there were 1 million employed this way it would cost £14.4 billion – £3.8 Jobseekers Allowance – Housing Benefit which would increase aggregate demand. It would also reduce unemployment down to 1.48%.
I think you are wrong about how the Bank of England controls the money supply. The government / Bank of England requires banks to hold certain “assets” in a set proportion to the amount they lend. This has been a problem. The Bank of England wanted banks to increase this ratio and to increase their lending! While you are correct if a government creates new money to fund all of its deficit this can be inflationary if this amount is larger than the expected growth rate and the target inflation rate. However, it is possible for the Bank of England to give the money it creates direct to government rather than to the banks. I think there are economists who favour this over Quantitative Easing because it doesn’t cause an increase in economic inequality like QE.
@ Peter Martin
As the Bank of England owns nearly a quarter of our National Debt, it is like that quarter of the debt not really existing. It is like the debt is really of about 66% of GDP not 88% nearly to the 2009 level.
Michael BG,
you can read the BofE own reports for how money is created and how the BofE exercises monetary policy to control the money supply http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/publications/Documents/quarterlybulletin/2014/qb14q1prereleasemoneycreation.pdf
“Monetary policy acts as the ultimate limit on money creation. The Bank of England aims to make sure the amount of money creation in the economy is consistent with
low and stable inflation. In normal times, the Bank of England implements monetary policy by setting the interest rate on central bank reserves. This then influences a range of interest rates in the economy, including those on bank loans.”
“In exceptional circumstances, when interest rates are at their effective lower bound, money creation and spending in the economy may still be too low to be consistent with the central bank’s monetary policy objectives. One possible response is to undertake a series of asset purchases, or ‘quantitative easing’ (QE). QE is intended to boost the amount of money in the economy directly by purchasing assets, mainly from non-bank financial companies.”
It is also worth reading Vince Cable’s 2014 speech to the Royal Economic Society (that still remains pertinent) in which he sets out a coherent and comprehensive program for the UK economy that concludes:
” I have identified four major areas of policy action required to make the recovery balanced and sustainable: boosting the disposable income of low and middle earners; stimulating business investment (with the help of public investment); taking action, including through the industrial strategy, to tackle bottlenecks in skills, business finance, exports and UK supply chains; and building lots of new homes. The Coalition government has put the key elements in place but it will require a commitment well beyond the current political cycle to deliver the results and achieve a recovery that lasts. This must be the coalition government’s real legacy.”
Michael BG,
the Nairu rate is not arbitrary, it is based on econometric analysis and thought to be between 4% to 5% by the Bank of England https://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2017/01/14/britains-nairu-is-now-permanently-lower-says-boe-rate-setter/#67db2a906a3a
“The bank’s usual rule of thumb has been that there will be upward pressure on wages and inflation when unemployment drops below 5 per cent, because workers have more bargaining power to demand better pay when unemployment is this low. But Mr Saunders said he thought this “equilibrium jobless rate” could be as low as 4 per cent — although he stressed the uncertainty around this figure.”
The UK currently has the highest rate of inflation among the worlds top economies
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/oct/03/uk-highest-inflation-rate-oecd-brexit-prices-g7. This coupled with stagnant earnings growth and productivity levels some 15% below the average for the G7 economies does not bode well for living standards http://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/uk-productivity-growth-latest-sink-stagnation-decade-public-finances-economy-second-quarter-wages-a7986111.html
To whom do we owe our national debt?
What are the terms and conditions? (Any interest due?)
Can an economic policy or theory be efficient when we have starving nurses using food banks?
@Palehorse, To compare Keynes with a Creationist is rather odd considering that he was actually a distinguished member of your own party.
@Steve Tevethan,
I own part of the National Debt. I’ve got a few Premium Bonds and NS saving certs. The ‘National Debt’ is necessary for us to have those savings. It’s not a debt in the normal sense of the word. Every monetary asset has to be matched by an equal laibility held by Govt.
@ Michael BG,
The definition of National Debt is flawed. For historical reasons the monetary base is not included. It used to be backed by gold. So if the Govt issues extra pounds it isn’t included. If it issues gilts it is included.
It is a similar story in the USA. The coinage isn’t included. So if the Federal Govt issues $20 x trillion dollar coins (You might want to Google that term) then hey presto! No more National Debt.
This doesn’t make any sense at all.
@ Joe Bourke and Michael BG,
The only good thing about the Nairu , a term that the general public aren’t aware of, because politicians hate to let the cat out of the bag is that unemployment exists for only one reason. To suppress wages.
It’s far too simplistic to say that 4% or 5% or whatever is the key number. Besides unemployment, we have to consider underemployment and low wage casual employment in the overall picture.
@ George,
“But, like you, I do like people to be honest about the costs of a proposal.”
Ok let me challenge you to do just that. “Be honest”. You may remember that during the election campaign Diane Abbott got herself into some difficulty over the costs of employing 10,000 police officers. I think Jeremy Corbyn attempted to come to her rescue by saying the cost was £300 million p.a. This is presumably on the basis that the average salary plus overheads is around £30k p.a.
But is this right? What about the 33% or so that each officer pays in tax and National Insurance? Should this be deducted? Should the figure now be £200 million p.a. ?
And what about how this money is spent? Some will be on VAT, petrol duty, alcohol and tobacco tax etc. Should this be deducted too?
And then there is a similar reduction in the net cost if we consider that the money not taxed is then respent and other tax revenue is increased too.
So in the end all the spending does come back unless someone saves it. So Dianne’s figure of £8 million (or whatever she said) might not be quite as silly as many were saying at the time.
How would you tackle this type of costing?
David Raw says “Somewhat odd, university education in Germany is free. However did that happen ?”
Of course it didn’t. University education in Germany is not free but paid for through those contributing to general taxation.
Germany of course is fiscally responsible and does not run a government deficit – it only spends what it raises in taxes. It did have to run a very large deficit when it absorbed East Germany of course but gradually ran this down through hard work.
From the article: ”After the financial crash of 2008 the UK’s PUBLIC finances were in a perilous state…” [emphasis added].
Actually, no; they were in a very good state. IIRC public debt / GDP was comfortably under 50% when the crisis struck. PRIVATE debt had soared since Thatcher to become unsustainable.
Start with money. It’s debt even if it doesn’t look like it. Almost all (usually put at ~97%) is created by commercial banks and NOT by government. See the Bank of England paper linked by Joe Bourke (comment: 7/10 @ 12:29). For most of us (and companies too) the significant money in our lives is a mix of savings accounts and mortgages etc. – the bank’s debt to us or ours to it. It’s created with a few mouse clicks when the bank sets up a new loan.
It’s highly profitable for banks provided they get the ‘underwriting’ right – that’s correctly assessing potential borrowers’ ability to pay back. Too many bad debts and everything goes pear-shaped.
There are formal constraints on bank lending (capital ratios) but in practice these are ineffective. The effective constraint is the banks ability to find creditworthy borrowers. The roots of the crisis were when banks found a way round that constraint with the help of some politicians.
It was to bin the traditional income multiple limits for mortgage lending. That seemed great to neo-liberals – a deregulatory ‘triumph’ that removed the mortgage queues that had plagued house buyers. Actually, it merely morphed the problem of mortgage availability into one of soaring house prices.
It was good for banks another way; they could lay off their skilled and expensive lending officers and replace them with far cheaper automated credit-scoring.
For the rest it’s been a disaster. Mortgages have sucked up a growing share of national income and that spread to the rental sector via property prices eventually blowing up housing welfare budgets. Meanwhile business lending has collapsed (except if really on property) because banks no longer have the expert staff.
The GDP statistics look good but are misleading; it’s like a sugar-only diet; plenty of ‘empty’ calories but no protein, retail but no production. In short, it’s a Ponzi scheme.
@ David Evershed,
“Germany of course is fiscally responsible and does not run a government deficit – it only spends what it raises in taxes.”
This isn’t an indication of ‘fiscal responsibility’ when Germany’s obligations to the wider EU are considered. Germany runs a large surplus in its current account (trade) of about 8% of GDP. This means that there is always an influx of a large number of euros into the German economy. These could cause inflation if they were all spent and respent. They can be removed from circulation in one of two ways. The German Government can collect them in taxes. The German people can put them into their savings accounts.
To put this into a simple equation:
Govt Surplus = Current Account Surplus – Savings of German Non Govt Sector
So if the German Government has a balanced budget it must mean that the German private sector is net saving all the all the proceeds of the German trade surplus. If they saved less the Govt would have to run a surplus.If they saved more the German Govt would run a deficit.
Germany is being particularly irresponsible in running such a large trade surplus. This unnecessarily depresses the living standards of German people , many of whom are not at all well off, and the net influx of euros into the German economy creates a huge debt problem for Germany’s trading partners. That includes us.
Peter Martin,
Sectoral balance analysis has its uses but on Modern Monetary Theory in general this is a reasonable critique from Thomas Palley written in 2013 http://www.thomaspalley.com/docs/articles/macro_theory/mmt.pdf inwhich he concludes:
” MMT analysis is based on the simple well-understood income expenditure
model with addition of a government budget restraint that has the central
bank finance the deficit. Its claims about the ease of attaining non-inflationary full
employment via money financed budget deficits ignore the challenges posed by Phillips curve analysis, open economy considerations, and financial stability concerns. The oversimplification of the macroeconomic policy challenge is accompanied by an unwarranted policy recommendation that central banks set the overnight nominal interest rate at zero and hold it (park it) there. These theoretical and policy failings are compounded by naive political judgment regarding the possibilities of fiscal fine tuning and the political economy implications of ELR for public sector employment.
In the current moment of high unemployment, MMT makes a valuable contribution as part of the rhetoric of advocacy for expansionary policy. However, as
regards macroeconomic theory, MMT adds nothing new warranting its own theoretical
label. Instead, its over-simplifications represent a step-back in understanding. In physics, the crank physicist is drawn to the idea of a perpetual motion machine that denies the effects of friction. In economics, the crank economist is drawn to the idea of a money tree that voids financial constraints and macroeconomic trade-offs. MMT constitutes a form of modern money tree economics.”
One of the problems with Keynesian economic prescriptions was the way they were applied in the post-war period as a perpetual growth tool or for purposes for which they were not designed. We should not make the same mistake again of mis-interpreting Keynes fundamental analysis of the economy.
Is it the case that our national debt is what we owe ourselves?
Is our money creation system a debt money system so that one person can only save by means of another’s debt?
How can a financial/economic system which causes starving nurses to use food banks and survival debt be considered efficient?
Ditto the high level of household debt?