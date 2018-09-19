Why I tried to amend devolution policy -and how I was misrepresented

At Autumn Conference I moved an amendment to F8 “Power to People and Communities”. Our amendment, concentrating solely on English regional devolution was opposed not by a rebuttal of its text and my speech but, sadly, by means of mischaracterisation and misrepresentation of what was written and said.

Since attending the Agenda 2020 session at Autumn Conference 2015 and then the East of England Regional Conference (which near-unanimously passed my motion “Fair Devolution for the East of England”) I have proposed additional criteria to the policy of “devolution on demand” – three little words encapsulating a seemingly straightforward and liberal approach but in fact opening a can of worms.

Quoting from my speech: “Civil Servants drawing lines on the map in dark rooms in Whitehall is an offensive prospect. An entirely locally-led permissive solution, without additional qualification, is equally flawed because it implies self-selective, first-come-first-served devolution. Those first off, the blocks will form regions within no framework and with no obligation to consider the ability of other neighboring districts to form viable regions themselves. We can have neither a top-down imposed solution nor an unmanaged, unfettered free-for-all. This is all about process, not about lines on the map. There must be a clear direction and goals: no areas disenfranchised or disadvantaged by the prior actions of others”.

The text of the amendment states: “…establish a process by which a regional tier…may be designed and implemented, on the basis that it should be a fully-inclusive process combining top-down oversight and locally-driven design…”

During the debate, the accusation was levied that “the amendment calls for a top-down style of devolution. People do not like top-down. They like bottom-up”. Several party members have since approached me to express surprise at the mischaracterisation of my words.

Some people appear to have construed anything not 100% locally-driven as a “top-down imposed solution” and not to have understood a proposal which relies on “locally-driven designs” but which ensures that through moderation and arbitration, all corners of England end up with viable regions. It is not difficult to imagine parts of England marooned and left behind in gaps in the devolution map created by the unconstrained prior formation of other regions; small areas lacking geographic logic or sufficient economic mass to take advantage of devolved powers. Do I need to provide a hypothetical example to illustrate the possible consequences of these prejudicial anomalies?

Cllr Bridget Smith, leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, understands the problems of the hotchpotch of current devolution and dreadful mayoral-led Combined Authorities. After her various criticisms, she supported the amendment, saying to Conference “Our devolution policies should not just be a different flavour of ‘make it up as we go along’. They should ensure a properly designed framework which works with locally-led ideas”. Bridget wants neither a top-down imposed solution nor an unmanaged free-for-all, the latter being what Devolution on Demand is with no qualifying criteria whatsoever. My speech and text were crystal clear in rejecting the two extremes and suggesting that a process guaranteeing everyone a fair slice of the devolution cake must exist within a framework (perhaps overseen by the Boundary Commission or another suitable body). This is not a “top-down” solution. Far from it. I am left bewildered by the extent to which this was misrepresented to Conference.

* I am an exec member of South Cambs local party and an English Council rep for the East of England