Why I voted for Joe Biden

For the first time, I have voted for a Democrat for President.

In doing so, I cast my vote more for the party than for the candidate. Joe Biden was not my first, second, third, or fourth choice in the primary contest. I will not pretend that voting for Biden is exciting, compelling, or particularly virtuous. But he is a competent representative of the values of the Democratic party, which I have supported in local and state level contests for some time.

As an Iowan, my vote has considerable weight. Iowa is one of the perennial swing states, and the only state which pollsters correctly and consistently predicted would switch from Obama to Trump in 2016. Four years later, it has a real chance of flipping back.

On top of the very competitive Presidential race, Iowa is home to a competitive Senate race (over $13 million has been spent on the Iowa senate seat alone) and three competitive House races. But this is nothing new to Iowans, who are used to their airwaves being saturated by political ads.

Though much of the advertising is of an attacking nature, there are a couple stand-out positive messages: increased access to healthcare, and, on a more intangible note, the tenor and reputation of our highest political offices. On the former, the top of the Democratic ticket is not as ambitious as many Iowans might want. It does not look like Iowans will be free from the grip of insurance monopolies anytime soon. But on the other, there is no question that Theresa Greenfield and Joe Biden are the best exemplars of American values.

And on both counts, the Democratic Party has been the only reliable source of competence and positive change in recent years. This is not to say it is faultless. Many of the things we deride about Trump and his administration – such as mass deportations, neoliberal economics, an empowered health insurance lobby, and corporate welfare – have been enabled and supported by Democrats of the past. I do not pretend that positive change will be immediate or fast. But Joe Biden has cast himself as a listener. I hope that he will listen to the burgeoning voices, not only in his party, but across the country, calling for a rediscovery of social democracy in the US. Americans living in America deserve fair access to healthcare, a comprehensive liberal education, and a positive conversation on minority rights – things many Europeans take for granted.

On a more personal note, I am also particularly struck by the resurgence of racial extremism. The United States – even in quiet, polite Iowa – is now host to a right-wing white nationalist movement, the likes of which has not been seen in my lifetime. Unhelpfully, the current President is a confessed nationalist and consistently panders to white supremacists. Joe Biden has struggled with race issues in the past. However, Biden is not a white supremacist, or someone who entertains racists; he is a person who believes that all people are created equal. One may think these are matters of basic humanity and the bare minimum required for a presidential candidate. It is unfortunate that we even need to ask such questions.

When I last lived in Iowa, I lived in one of Iowa’s few black-plurality neighbourhoods, and worked for a Latin American newspaper which was owned by a first-generation immigrant. It is striking how the conversation has changed among my former neighbours and colleagues. In the 2008 contest of Barack Obama vs John McCain, Iowans faced a choice between an exciting candidate who would break cultural barriers, running on a ticket of hope and change, and a less exciting candidate running on a ticket of staying the course and steadying the ship. The difference was palpable, but it was not abstract. In supporting John McCain, I disagreed with many of my friends, but I was not betraying them.

A vote for Trump, in contrast, would be a betrayal. In the four years of Trump’s administration, the racial conversation has toxified, and the President appears to revel in that toxicity. Along with my old boss, I have left the Republican party behind – and it is difficult to see if Iowa’s culturally liberal professionals will ever come back.

The America I love is a nation of fundamental equality, liberty, and fairness. Joe Biden is not the perfect exemplar of such values, but he will get us back on track.

Em Dean is a British / American dual citizen and a former politics reporter who covered the 2008 Presidential Election on the ground in the Midwest US. They are a member of Harrow Liberal Democrats.

