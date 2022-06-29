Why I will vote No in a referendum

Back in 2013, I wrote an article for the Scotsman newspaper outlining what issues were important to me in deciding what way to vote in the then upcoming Independence referendum.

In the end I decided to vote Yes, as at that time I believed the risks involved were worth taking. Nearly ten years on, the circumstances are now quite different and if, as proposed yesterday by Nicola Sturgeon, there is another referendum next year, I would now vote No.

It is very unlikely that the Supreme Court will confirm legality on the new proposals, as it is clear to even the SNP, that without the consent of Westminster the Scottish Parliament will not be able to hold a lawful referendum and as the SNP have already declared that they will then make the next Westminster election a single issue campaign on independence, there is time to consider what is the best way forward. We have seen before how splitting the vote on any single issue can let a party with a minority of the votes win first past the post elections on that issue.

Firstly, we need to understand why the SNP will never give up on their demands for a referendum on independence. It is similar to Liberals wanting a fair voting system and losing a referendum on it. A fair electoral system is at the heart of our beliefs, and regardless of how little support other parties, or the public give electoral reform, we will never give up our call for a system where those elected fairly represent the way people have voted. The SNP have a similar core belief, but they depend on the lack of a fair electoral system to deliver it for them.

There will also be support from those who oppose independence, for a referendum, as the best way to give the public their say and to deal with the question which has dominated Scottish politics for many years. It is a debate that will not go away by refusing to have it.

Since 2014 much has changed, not least the fact of Brexit.

Where the SNP are correct, is that throughout the debate last time, many, including the Liberal Democrats, argued strongly that the only way of guaranteeing that Scotland would remain in the EU was to vote No to independence. With Scotland voting to remain in the EU in 2016, by nearly two to one, this is one of their stronger arguments, however, I believe that the experience of breaking away from a country’s major trading partner shows exactly why Scotland leaving the UK, negotiating any deal, from a relatively weak position, and dealing with the resulting problems that would exist for many years to come, is now a bad idea.

Another change is the international situation, with the war in Ukraine, global security, food supplies worldwide and future energy supplies and resources.

With the new understanding of the risks posed by Russia and possibly others, the need to be part of something bigger, whether it is the Union, NATO or the EU, is something many are much more aware of, and proposing the opposite and risking the relative stability that exists at present, by breaking up the UK, is not an argument that is easy for the SNP to win.

The economic argument is something that needs to be dealt with more convincingly that last time. Even though I voted Yes in 2014, I did not buy into the SNP’s economic predictions, which were wildly optimistic, and stated this clearly, but those opposing independence argued strongly that all would be well if only the country rejected independence. As we all know, this was not to be the case, both economically and with the UK decision to leave the EU.

Issues such as the currency, pensions and much more were never effectively challenged or resolved. Back then, I felt that there were financial risks worth taking, today I do not. I also stated in 2013 that there were financial risks of remaining in the UK, such as being dragged out of the EU against the will of the people in Scotland, and although I was right, this idea was rubbished at the time by many.

The party will have to give much detailed thought as to how to respond to the issues following on from yesterday’s Referendum proposal. Such as, if the SNP make the next Westminster election effectively their referendum, as is their plan if the Supreme Court rejects their referendum proposal, should only one candidate stand in each constituency opposing them?

The SNP won almost every Westminster seat in Scotland in 2019, while the Lib-Dem, Labour, and Conservative votes at the 2019 combined were more than the SNP. Labour, with nearly 20% of the vote ended up with only 1 MP. The SNP now claim a “cast iron mandate” to hold a referendum, as along with the Greens they have a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament. I know many people who voted Green and every one of them did so because of concern for the environment, not one of them did so because of their position on Independence. The SNP have used our unfair electoral system to their benefit, and it is time to develop a strategy to deal with this.

And what better way to show the need for a fairer electoral system?

* John Barrett was an Edinburgh City Councillor and MP for Edinburgh West, retiring undefeated in 2010.