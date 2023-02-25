Why it’s time for the Liberal Democrats to take back the mantle of freedom

The topic of freedom in politics is highly contested. For the Conservatives, in recent years, this has centred around economic freedom. Is this still really relevant today?

Back in the 1980s, Margaret Thatcher’s programme of economic liberalisation saw an explosion in economic freedom – more people were able to purchase their own council houses and stock market novices became rich overnight following the countless moves to privatise various public utilities.

Despite regular musings by Conservative MPs that they remain the party of low taxes, personal freedom and individual responsibility, the facts tell a different story. A recent poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that only 14% of voters believed the Tories had a reputation for lowering taxes.

Personal freedom has also become a significant grey area for the Tories. The majority of the parliamentary party backed vaccine passports in 2021 – something that the Liberal Democrats firmly opposed, with Ed Davey labelling the scheme at the time ‘a grotesque misuse of government diktat’.

While the Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly required great vigilance and government intervention, any party that holds a belief in liberal values and is a carrier of the torch of freedom should understand the importance of not enforcing schemes on the populace that could be a precursor for revolt. Whilst vaccine passports were introduced, they remained deeply unpopular for their time in existence.

Any discussion about personal freedom would not be complete without the attack on the Human Rights Act by the government. Prior to its introduction in 1998, if an individual wanted to challenge a government act as unlawful, they would be required to invoke our ‘common law’ tradition of the rule of law. Essential rights were established on a case-by-case basis, regardless of the right being discussed.

With the passing of the HRA, the UK constitutionalised the common law – and gave more power to the individual to secure protections guaranteed by the state. No longer were people subject to the whims of the particular case. Human rights were now universal and guaranteed legal certainty.

The attack, and the ongoing push to repeal the Human Rights Act reflects a deep fissure in the Conservative Party. A party that lauds itself as a party of liberty and personal freedom is taking a scalpel to a law that guarantees equal protection under the law for all. A law which does not discriminate and is based on a case of universality is one of the defining legal pillars of personal freedom.

In the current highly open and flexible labour market, economic freedom may seem inevitable – but with a zero-hours contract market flourishing, the protections for individuals remain lacking. While zero-hours contracts can provide a greater level of flexibility for those who undertake them, their precariousness must be challenged.

At the last election, the Liberal Democrats called for a 20% higher minimum wage for people on zero-hour contracts ‘at times of normal demand’. For those who choose to work on zero-hour contracts, this can offer them a greater level of stability, security, and yes, freedom, with the knowledge that through earning more they are protected better against the challenges of day-to-day life.

The Thatcherite revolution in the 1980s created an idea in the Conservative Party that freedom – mostly economic freedom – is an ideology that is natural to them. While the market may have been liberalised, there is more to freedom than being able to own shares in privatised utilities.

Freedom is much more that. Freedom is the ability to have security in work regardless of the contract type, it is the ability to live without forms of omnipotent government coercion bringing personal restrictions to your life and it is the ability to be able to save for your future or build your own business without a government implementing high and burdensome taxes on you.

The Liberal Democrats is a party that has personal democracy at its heart. A voting system that is more reflective and representative of the voting habits of the public as a whole, strong and secure human rights for all and a belief that when it comes to your life, you know best – not your government.

The Conservative Party does not deserve to be regarded as the party of freedom. It is time for Liberal Democrats to take that back.

* Dan Willis is the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Bredbury and Woolley ward in Stockport for the 2023 local elections.