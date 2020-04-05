Why Keir Starmer’s win puts the focus on our leadership

Yesterday saw Keir Starmer, the broadly moderate pro-EU MP, elected leader of the Labour Party with more votes in the first round than Jeremy Corbyn got in 2015. This is a welcome change, with the old hardcore socialist vanguard being swept away and replaced with a softer, more broadchurch team.

Compared to the past 5 years under Corbyn, the bar is very low for Keir to be successful. However, his election also shows just why who we pick as our next leader is so crucial to the success of our party.

No longer do we have two extremes on the ballot paper, no longer is the fear of Corbyn and his throwback socialism of the 60s/70s enough to scare people into voting Conservative as the ‘least bad option’. Against the Boris Johnson’s bombastic figure, we now have an intelligent but somewhat muted character of Keir Starmer.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Keir will be a very effective sparring partner for the PM at the dispatch box, but his very rigid and calculated manner of speaking and answering questions outside of set piece events (like PMQs) leaves a lot to be inspired.

So why is this important for the Liberal Democrats? The answer, because it outlines clearly the type of person and type of leadership that we need to make our voice heard.

We need a firebrand, someone who has courage of their own convictions and can make that passion for clearly felt by those who hear them. We need a newer MP – someone who can contrast themselves against the characters of Johnson and Starmer.

But most importantly, we need someone who can offer hope to our activists and galvanise them to want to get out there and campaign. It’s only by doing this, by genuinely reinvigorating our grassroots right across the UK, can we begin to truly rebuild our party.

Who we pick as our next leader is vital. It will determine whether we can capitalise on the big increase in our vote at the General Election and turn that into future successes – or whether we will continue to idle along, content with being a third party pressure group on the national stage.

People often ask me what the Liberal Democrats stand for and I always say ‘Fairness, Opportunity, Inclusivity and Hope’.

I want our next leader to be someone who can encapsulate those values into an emotive pitch for liberalism. I want someone who can embody those liberal values and ensure we stand up and champion them every single day.

And, most importantly, I want someone who can ensure we rebuild our party across the UK – someone who will ensure every state and region is given the support they need to grow and succeed.

As for who that is, my mind is not made up yet. But I hope that, whenever our leadership contest may be, we finally get that robust and frank debate about what the future of our party is and what the individual candidates will do to help shape it.

* Callum is a member of the Welsh Liberal Democrat Board. He was previously been Co-Chair of the Young Liberals and worked for Jane Dodds during her time in Parliament.