Why we need a vote on the deal – and include 16-year-olds

This is the speech Lord Robert’s gave in the Lords yesterday.
We need to confirm Brexit or otherwise, and we do that by voting. We voted in the referendum. People will say that we had one vote—that the people voted and made their voices heard—but it is unusual for people to rely on just one referendum.
In Wales, we had a referendum on Welsh devolution way back in 1979, when 20% of the people of Wales voted for devolution. Some years later, just over 50% voted for it, but people had changed substantially in those years. People are allowed to change their minds. If they do not, they are like stagnant water that is not fit to drink.
Let us look at other things that have happened in Wales. In 1961, we had the first referendum to open pubs on Sundays. As a Methodist minister I was not in favour and the people were not in favour. Nine local authorities voted to stay dry. Eight local authorities voted to open, so it was just over 50%. The next election on this came seven years later, and another two or three voted to open. We came to the last vote, which was the sixth referendum. This was in 1996 and then the whole of Wales voted to open.
People change their minds, very substantially. People are allowed to change their minds. Of course they are. What is this House but a place where we change what has been decided by the House of Commons? If we do not change our minds then it is hardly worth our sitting here. Of course, today we do not penalise people because they change their minds. In the Middle Ages if someone changed from one faith to another, that was the end of that person. Some areas of the world today have that total opposition to people changing their minds. Let us not be embarrassed at all. Let the people change their minds. Let them think. If we do not want them to think, we are doing something very dangerous.
So I say, yes, we need another decision. The people voted in a referendum, 48:52, to come out of the European Union. There is no threshold there, only a majority, but it is said, “People have voted”. Is it not reputable for us as a House to say, yes, we have confidence that, having explained the details, the people will be able to take a rational decision—a rational decision very necessary at this time?
How will coming out of Europe affect us? We are in a world where we have North Korea, a President of the United States whom I do not understand most of the time, and Putin in Russia. These are dangerous people and if we opt out of a stable relationship with a Europe that has the confidence of the members who belong to it, are we not really saying that we as a UK have no confidence; that we are content to be a backwater? We are not a backwater. Over the centuries we have had a distinctive position. Now we come out of Europe, we weaken Europe and we weaken ourselves.
Therefore I suggest briefly: do not be afraid of changing your mind or having a second vote. That first vote was only one vote. Also I want to say, and others have said it this evening too, that young people aged 16 and over should be allowed a vote in any referendum. It is their future. I and most noble Lords have done our best in the past but these youngsters have the future and they have to shape that future.
* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords
I notice in the two examples you quote in Wales, there is a 20-30 year gap between the start of the process and the end of the process and in the case of our membership of the EU it is over 40 years. I assume you couldn’t find any examples in this country of referendums on an issue, being subject to another referendum on the same issue, less than 18 months after the first, and even before the result of the referendum has been implemented.
You have no tangible arguments based on real outcomes to suggest we need to revisit the issue at such an early stage. On the contrary the absence of any immediate economic meltdown, contrary to the predictions of the Remain side, would suggest your factless analysis based on personal belief is seriously flawed.
I also remember there were plenty of people predicting the Welsh Assembly would be nothing more than an extra layer of money wasting politicians. I presume now it has been shown to be the case in Wales after 20 years, suggesting certainly in the case of education and health, the Welsh are getting a poor deal for their devolution, that you would be fully behind the idea of another referendum to ask the people Wales if they want to hand power back to Westminster.
Eire Barnaby
The first referendum on the Treaty of Lisbon held on 12 June 2008 was rejected by the Irish electorate, by a margin of 53.4% to 46.6%, with a turnout of 53%.
The second referendum on the Treaty of Lisbon held on 2 October 2009 and the proposal was approved by 67.1% to 32.9%, with a turnout of 59%
@frankie
Barnaby point was THIS country. Funny I did not realise Eire was part of the United Kingdom
“. I assume you couldn’t find any examples in this country of referendums on an issue, being subject to another referendum on the same issue, less than 18 months after the first”
Barnaby made a perfectly valid point about the UK has never held another referendum on the same point within a couple of years of each other and the subject matter has taken “decades” before it is revisited.
We all know other member states of the European Union have revisited Referendum questions sometimes within months of each other, when they have not got the answer that they wanted and those countries were criticised by many, and rightly so, for not respecting direct democracy when they countries have legislated for it and put it to their electorate.
@Frankie
I wasn’t aware that the Republic of Ireland had rejoined the UK, which is what we are talking about.
The republic has compulsory referenda on any change to their constitution under Article 46. Every EU treaty since accession in 1973 has required a majority of the Irish people to vote it into law. In effect you are comparing Apples and Oranges.
Perhaps if all the political parties in the UK including the LibDems( formerly Liberals) had asked for the democratic authority to hand over our self governance, rather than acting through deceit to enmesh us into the EEC/EU, we wouldn’t be having this conversation, and we might be happy Europeans, instead the same political parties including the LibDems are repeating the same error of judgement in trying to ignore of subvert the majority view.
The Irish are happy with the EU because their government asked them at every juncture about handing over power, and acted under instruction. Their relationship with the EU is a relationship of their choice, not the imposed choice of 650 MP’s and several hundred unelected Lords.
Also I want to say, and others have said it this evening too, that young people aged 16 and over should be allowed a vote in any referendum.
Interesting that recent published scientific research indicates that 24 is the new 18…
Wales may soon be a nation where 16 year olds are trusted with the vote but not nipple piercings. Whatever your view on age(s) of consent this is complete nonsense!