Norman Lamb MP writes…On #timetotalk day tell Government to deliver on equal treatment for physical and mental health

Imagine you have the misfortune to be diagnosed with cancer. Perhaps you have already faced this devastating illness, experiencing first-hand the distress, fear and uncertainty that comes with it. A small comfort for many is that, under NHS waiting time standards, cancer patients have the right to fast access to the best possible evidence-based treatment – a right which is fiercely defended by politicians, the media and the public.

But now imagine you are told that you won’t be given the treatment you need. Services are under-funded and under-staffed to the point where the full package of care isn’t available. You are told that you will only receive a shortened chemotherapy cycle; that you can only have chemotherapy when what you need is a combined course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy; or even that you won’t receive the full package because you are over the age of 35.

In short, you won’t get the treatment that will dramatically improve your chances of recovery – the treatment that you should be guaranteed under standards of care enshrined in the NHS constitution.

This would never be tolerated in the NHS, and rightly so. Yet this is the reality for thousands of people with severe mental health problems, who are experiencing their first episode of psychosis but are being denied the standards of care they have the right to expect.

When the Liberal Democrats were in government, one of the most important steps we took towards achieving ‘parity of esteem’ in the NHS was the introduction of the first ever access and waiting time standards in mental health care. This included a guarantee that from April 2016, at least 50% of people with psychosis would receive a high-quality, NICE-approved approved package of care within two weeks of referral.

However, my investigation (reported today by the BBC) has found the new treatment standards are not being delivered in most parts of the country due to a chronic shortage of funding and staff. In response to my Freedom of Information requests, less than a third of mental health trusts said that they are able to offer their patients the full NICE package of care – known as ‘Early Intervention in Psychosis’ (EIP) – that meets the national standards.

Too many people are not receiving the different treatments and services that should be available – including specialist cognitive behavioural therapy, support for healthy living, interventions to support families and carers, and services to help people with psychosis to find employment. In some areas, we found that there were no trained staff capable of providing these services.

I also uncovered outrageous evidence of age discrimination, with a quarter of mental health trusts restricting their EIP service to patients below the age of 35 while older patients are denied their right to effective treatment. Whichever way you look at it, this is clearly impossible to justify. And on top of this, I have heard reports of patients being discharged just months into what should be a three-year programme of care.

These failings ultimately come down to the impossible pressure on mental health budgets. NHS England estimates that the cost of providing the full treatment package is approximately £8,250 for each patient – but my research found that mental health trusts spent an average of just £4,000 last year. The picture is little better this year, with trusts estimating that they will invest £4,900 per patient – still less than two-thirds of the recommended amount.

Be in no doubt: this is pure and simple discrimination against people with mental ill health at the heart of our NHS. Time and again we see people with severe mental health problems losing out as a result of tight budgets. It is both morally wrong and economically stupid. As well as the incalculable human misery and suffering, psychosis costs society an estimated £11.8 billion every year due to healthcare costs, unemployment and lost productivity. But we know that if those who experience psychosis get speedy access to the full treatment programme, it can stop the psychosis becoming entrenched and give that person the best chance of a good and fulfilling life.

On Time to Talk Day, it is important that we get the nation talking and encourage honest, open conversations about mental health. But we must also send a clear message to the Government that people with mental health problems should be entitled to the same standards of care in the NHS that we would expect for people with a physical condition like cancer. In her first speech as Prime Minister, Theresa May pledged to tackle the ‘burning injustice’ of inadequate access to mental health support. Delivering on the promise of better standards of care for people with psychosis would be a good place to start.

* Norman Lamb is MP for North Norfolk and was Liberal Democrat Minister of State at the Department of Health until May 2015. He now chairs the Science and Technology Select Committee