Norman Lamb MP writes…On #timetotalk day tell Government to deliver on equal treatment for physical and mental health

Imagine you have the misfortune to be diagnosed with cancer. Perhaps you have already faced this devastating illness, experiencing first-hand the distress, fear and uncertainty that comes with it. A small comfort for many is that, under NHS waiting time standards, cancer patients have the right to fast access to the best possible evidence-based treatment – a right which is fiercely defended by politicians, the media and the public.
But now imagine you are told that you won’t be given the treatment you need. Services are under-funded and under-staffed to the point where the full package of care isn’t available. You are told that you will only receive a shortened chemotherapy cycle; that you can only have chemotherapy when what you need is a combined course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy; or even that you won’t receive the full package because you are over the age of 35.
In short, you won’t get the treatment that will dramatically improve your chances of recovery – the treatment that you should be guaranteed under standards of care enshrined in the NHS constitution.
This would never be tolerated in the NHS, and rightly so. Yet this is the reality for thousands of people with severe mental health problems, who are experiencing their first episode of psychosis but are being denied the standards of care they have the right to expect.
When the Liberal Democrats were in government, one of the most important steps we took towards achieving ‘parity of esteem’ in the NHS was the introduction of the first ever access and waiting time standards in mental health care. This included a guarantee that from April 2016, at least 50% of people with psychosis would receive a high-quality, NICE-approved approved package of care within two weeks of referral.
However, my investigation (reported today by the BBC) has found the new treatment standards are not being delivered in most parts of the country due to a chronic shortage of funding and staff. In response to my Freedom of Information requests, less than a third of mental health trusts said that they are able to offer their patients the full NICE package of care – known as ‘Early Intervention in Psychosis’ (EIP) – that meets the national standards.
Too many people are not receiving the different treatments and services that should be available – including specialist cognitive behavioural therapy, support for healthy living, interventions to support families and carers, and services to help people with psychosis to find employment. In some areas, we found that there were no trained staff capable of providing these services.
I also uncovered outrageous evidence of age discrimination, with a quarter of mental health trusts restricting their EIP service to patients below the age of 35 while older patients are denied their right to effective treatment. Whichever way you look at it, this is clearly impossible to justify. And on top of this, I have heard reports of patients being discharged just months into what should be a three-year programme of care.
These failings ultimately come down to the impossible pressure on mental health budgets. NHS England estimates that the cost of providing the full treatment package is approximately £8,250 for each patient – but my research found that mental health trusts spent an average of just £4,000 last year. The picture is little better this year, with trusts estimating that they will invest £4,900 per patient – still less than two-thirds of the recommended amount.
Be in no doubt: this is pure and simple discrimination against people with mental ill health at the heart of our NHS. Time and again we see people with severe mental health problems losing out as a result of tight budgets. It is both morally wrong and economically stupid. As well as the incalculable human misery and suffering, psychosis costs society an estimated £11.8 billion every year due to healthcare costs, unemployment and lost productivity. But we know that if those who experience psychosis get speedy access to the full treatment programme, it can stop the psychosis becoming entrenched and give that person the best chance of a good and fulfilling life.
On Time to Talk Day, it is important that we get the nation talking and encourage honest, open conversations about mental health. But we must also send a clear message to the Government that people with mental health problems should be entitled to the same standards of care in the NHS that we would expect for people with a physical condition like cancer. In her first speech as Prime Minister, Theresa May pledged to tackle the ‘burning injustice’ of inadequate access to mental health support. Delivering on the promise of better standards of care for people with psychosis would be a good place to start.
* Norman Lamb is MP for North Norfolk and was Liberal Democrat Minister of State at the Department of Health until May 2015. He now chairs the Science and Technology Select Committee
Good article and I very much agree. There’s also a lack of understanding of the sometimes cyclical nature of some conditions and the effects of medications.
there was a `time to talk` tables at a library near here with mental health advisers – I thought it a great idea.
Dear Norman
I very much agree with your article.
We appreciate what you tried to achieve in coalition and what you are still committed to doing as an MP now for people who suffer with mental health.
You have been the most vocal champion in parliament for people who suffer with mental health and I am always confident in the fact that I know you will hold Theresa May and her government to account on these issues.
I know personally just how impossible it is to access treatment on the NHS.
In March last Year I was refereed back to mental health services because of deterioration, I was appointed a Lead Care Professional because of my history, but they could not get me treatment with a Psychologist. In September, I moved to a new town, My Lead Care Professional sent over my details to the new team who would be dealing with me.
It is now January and I still have not been appointed a lead care professional and come March this year it will be a Year waiting for treatment.
Parity of Esteem, I dont think Theresa May knows the meaning of the word
Norman has done a sterling job. I’d certainly like to see other parties on this issue put aside party loyalty and work with Norman. He is an absolute credit to Parliament.
The Problem with our current mental health system, is, not only is it near on impossible for most people to access treatment in the first instance. The NHS takes a once cap fits all approach to treatment. The problem with this approach is, people are individuals and have complex individual needs, just like physical disabilities, we all heal at different rates.
Like Norman says in this piece, imagining saying to a cancer patient that they can have no more treatment even though their condition has not been brought under control or cured, and yet, this is happening to people suffering from mental health conditions every single day.
If you are lucky enough to be given access to talking therapy, you are normally limited to 12 sessions.
Just think about that for a second. A vulnerable person who is suffering from untold trauma is expected to build a relationship with a complete stranger, to learn to trust that person and to trust themselves and their ability to cope with revealing that trauma, to divulge the most personal and sometimes tragic circumstances that any human being can go through in life.
Imagine the pressure put on an individual knowing that they are limited to between 600 and 720 Minutes to do all that.
In order for therapy to be effective, it needs to focus on 3 stages, all 3 stages are equally important and should not be skipped or rushed
Phase 1, Education, focuses on safety and creating a Safe place and a solid foundation in order for trauma work to begin, increase emotional control and social and psychological competencies and goals. (this education is vital before trauma works begin)
Phase 2, begin treatment for depression, Anxiety, traumatic memories and PTSD. This can take the form of CAT, EMDR, Narrative Exposure Therapy.
phase 3 consolidates treatment and focuses on relationships, work and community life.
How the NHS can expect to cram that all in to 12 sessions is beyond me.
Until the NHS stops treating people who suffer with mental health with a 1 cap fits all approach to treatment, it is going to continue to fail a lot of people