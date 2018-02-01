Jo Swinson is on Question Time tonight – and LISTEN to her Women’s Hour interview

Jo Swinson is on Question Time tonight on the day that her book Equal Power is published. I spent a very pleasant hour in a cafe this morning reading it. I love the bright orange, yellow and aqua colour scheme – it’s like it’s all the Lib Dem colours of the past 20 years.

There is a slight chance that the BBC debate might actually be worth watching as Justine Greening will be on too. She may not be disposed to be too loyal to the PM who effectively sacked her last month.

You can find out how it all unfolds at 10:45 pm on BBC1.

Jo was on Woman’s Hour this morning to talk about her book. She also touched on her time in Government and had some words of criticism for Nick Clegg. He was, she said, an outstanding Deputy PM and he had her back on issues like gender pay gap and shared parental leave. You felt that there was a BUT coming, though. Sure enough, she said she felt he could have done more to put women in the Cabinet and the Lords.

She also talked about that thing where someone important comes in to a meeting and needs a seat – and it’s the women who tend to give up theirs. I thought about the times I’ve done that. I also thought about the times when I’ve felt a bit naughty by claiming a seat at the front, for example at a Scottish Conference Leader’s speech when, as an office bearer, I had a perfect right to be there.

You can listen to her talk about issues like the gender pay gap and the cultural change needed to bring about equal power here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings