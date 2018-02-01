Lib Dems GAIN another Council seat in Sunderland

Only two by-elections tonight and we are off to a good start.

Congratulations to Martin Haswell and Sunderland Lib Dems great gain in Pallion ward. pic.twitter.com/IZmoE2V4Py — ALDC (@ALDC) February 1, 2018

And we did kind of hammer them.

LD Martin Haswell 1251

Lab 807

Con 126

UKIP 97

Green 39

When we stood in the ward in 2016, we got 91 votes.

This is becoming a habit!. Last year, we gained another seat in Sunderland with a 33% swing.

Well done.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings