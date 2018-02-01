Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems GAIN another Council seat in Sunderland

By | Thu 1st February 2018 - 11:32 pm

Only two by-elections tonight and we are off to a good start.

And we did kind of hammer them.

LD Martin Haswell 1251
Lab 807
Con 126
UKIP 97
Green 39

When we stood in the ward in 2016, we got 91 votes.

This is becoming a habit!. Last year, we gained another seat in Sunderland with a 33% swing.

Well done.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

7 Comments

  • paul barker 1st Feb '18 - 11:41pm

    We went from 4% & 4th place in 2016 to 54% in a solid Labour Seat on the banks of the Wear, a Seat where UKIP were in a good 2nd place last time.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 2nd Feb '18 - 12:05am

    This is of each the list thus far, a result really to study, was the candidate known, unusual, popular, was the seat a controversial one in it’s situation, re the disgruntlement, was the campaign different, was it leaflet dominated or meetings?

    Anyone know?

  • Allan Brame 2nd Feb '18 - 12:09am

    No word from Theakes?

  • David Raw 2nd Feb '18 - 7:12am

    Shows what can be done when people work and make an effort – and when Tim Farron goes to help. See Mark Pack’s site.

  • David Raw 2nd Feb '18 - 8:07am

    Falmouth Smithwick (Cornwall) result:

    LAB: 60.2% (+19.9)
    CON: 17.2% (-7.2)
    LDEM: 17.2% (-1.7)
    GRN: 5.3% (-11.0)

    Labour HOLD.

    This used to have a Lib Dem MP. Will there be an in depth inquiry to find out why ?

  • TonyH 2nd Feb '18 - 8:30am

    Superb. And the ward was previously held by the Labour council leader apparently.

