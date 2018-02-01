Lib Dems GAIN another Council seat in Sunderland

Only two by-elections tonight and we are off to a good start.
Congratulations to Martin Haswell and Sunderland Lib Dems great gain in Pallion ward. pic.twitter.com/IZmoE2V4Py
And we did kind of hammer them.
LD Martin Haswell 1251
Lab 807
Con 126
UKIP 97
Green 39
When we stood in the ward in 2016, we got 91 votes.
This is becoming a habit!. Last year, we gained another seat in Sunderland with a 33% swing.
Well done.
Now that is impressive!
Well done to Martin and the Team.
We went from 4% & 4th place in 2016 to 54% in a solid Labour Seat on the banks of the Wear, a Seat where UKIP were in a good 2nd place last time.
This is of each the list thus far, a result really to study, was the candidate known, unusual, popular, was the seat a controversial one in it’s situation, re the disgruntlement, was the campaign different, was it leaflet dominated or meetings?
Anyone know?
No word from Theakes?
Shows what can be done when people work and make an effort – and when Tim Farron goes to help. See Mark Pack’s site.
Falmouth Smithwick (Cornwall) result:
LAB: 60.2% (+19.9)
CON: 17.2% (-7.2)
LDEM: 17.2% (-1.7)
GRN: 5.3% (-11.0)
Labour HOLD.
This used to have a Lib Dem MP. Will there be an in depth inquiry to find out why ?
Superb. And the ward was previously held by the Labour council leader apparently.