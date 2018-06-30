Caron Lindsay

Why we need to Demand Democracy…

By | Sat 30th June 2018 - 7:45 pm

Today, Make Votes Matter have held Demand Democracy events around the country and Liberal Democrats have been out there campaigning for a fairer voting system.

Vince has been supporting the event on social media:

Our whole democracy really is a mess at the moment. Our key decisions may have been influenced by foreign powers in their own interests. Let’s face it, who gains from destabilising the EU – step forward one V Putin.

We don’t get the Parliament we asked for. If we did, we wouldn’t be in this mess. David Cameron wouldn’t have got a majority in 2015 and the EU referendum would never have been called. Holding binary referenda to decide complex issues is a tool of the despot. But it’s not just about the EU referendum. PR at Westminster would have meant that we wouldn’t have had the massive Thatcher and Blair majorities which, frankly, gave their governments way too much power to do what they liked without proper scrutiny. The quality of our government’s decisions would have been a lot better.

In Scotland, where we have PR, I think our legislative process is better and more thoughtful. I know, we have our moments and it is becoming more of a bunfight between cybernats and cybertories, but the political atmosphere is a lot better and there is less scapegoating of marginalised groups. There is more acceptance of the need for public services to treat people with dignity and respect and there is a much greater potential for consensus. The recent Social Security Bill is a case in point. The Government was not initially minded to include in the legislation a provision split payments to ensure that women had financial independence, but the consensus across the opposition parties (well, all except the Tories) won them round.

16 and 17 year olds can now vote in every election in Scotland except for Westminster – and it shows. They are engaged and interested and after it’s worked so well in the independence referendum, council elections and Holyrood elections, it should be extended to everyone across the UK.

People need to understand that a different voting system gives them more power. It pains me that 35 years after I first got involved in politics, we are still struggling by on an ancient relic of a voting system that has no place in the modern world, a system that suits the two most powerful political parties but lets the majority of the people down.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 1st Jul '18 - 10:07am

    Caron, I agree with you 110%! HOWEVER… the last (and possibly only) time we had a chance of changing the system, WE BLEW IT! The ‘Yes to AV’ campaign (which wasn’t even about PR) was frankly shedded by the Elliott/Cummins led ‘No’ campaign (remember them from the EU referendum?), which shamelessly peddled the kind of misstruths that were featured in 2016, using the image of Clegg on the doorstep of No 10 on several leaflets. By the way, why did the ‘Yes’ people rely almost exclusively on electronic media and ‘roadshows’ (whatever these are)? What was wrong with paper?

    Quite frankly, trying to get people excited about changing the voting system is like wrestling with treacle (or ploughing with dogs, as my wife’s late aunt used to say). However, I wish you luck!

