How to break through when you have little money and a well-established opponent

One of the stories of the week has been the stunning victory of 28 year old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the primary in New York’s 14th district.

She unseated an incumbent 10 term senior congressman, Joe Crowley, the fourth ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. He certainly seems to have been very complacent.

How did she do it, and what can we as Liberal Democrats learn from this? The New York Times has an analysis of why she won:

She flipped the levers of power he was supposed to have — his status as a local party boss and his money — against him, using that as ammunition in an insurgent bid that cut down a possible successor to Nancy Pelosi and the No. 4 Democrat in the House. No single factor led to Mr. Crowley’s defeat, more than a half-dozen officials inside and close to his campaign said in interviews, most on the condition of anonymity. It was demographics and generational change, insider versus outsider, traditional tactics versus modern-age digital organizing. It was the cumulative weight of them all.

I think the most important thing is how she connected so well with the people in her district. Look at her video? No smart W1A style middle class comedy. Real lives, real problems and a really simple message – with a few side swipes at her opponent:

It's time for a New York that works for all of us. On June 26th, we can make it happen – but only if we have the #CourageToChange. It's time to get to work. Please retweet this video and sign up to knock doors + more at https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI to bring our movement to Congress. pic.twitter.com/aqKMjovEjZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 30, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez is almost certain to be elected. Her district voted something like 78-20 for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

She had very little in terms of campaign funding – although very little in the context of an American election means a couple of hundred thousand dollars for one seat. Her opponent was well-funded but not particularly well-known, something that is not likely to be the case for many of our people in public office.

The Pod Save America podcast post match analysis also said that she completely ignored the campaign advice she was given by Democrat insiders in a very Obama-style pitch. She had been advised to target people who had voted in the last three primaries. She ignored this and went to bring in new voters in what is always going to be a low turnout election.

Everyone seems to think that Joe Crowley is a decent guy but perhaps his defeat is down to the complacency that comes from never having to actually fight to keep your place. Safe seats don’t keep people in touch with their electorate. The US primary system is a relatively blunt tool to deal with that. An electoral system that means people have to fight for their place is surely the best thing to improve the health of a democracy.

What Ocasio-Cortez has shown is that with a simple message that resonates with the electorate, you can cause upsets. We should reflect on how we can do that. We’re not there yet. Exit from Brexit is vital, but what is it for? Who are we going to help? Brexit will make the poorest poorer and we need to show how we can give those people hope for a better life.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings