Wishing David Ford a happy retirement

David Ford is enjoying the first day of his retirement today. He’s been such a wise, sensible voice in Northern Ireland politics for over quarter of a century.

He explains to the BBC why he’s decided that now is the right time to step down from the Assembly.

The Alliance Party website has his full statement:

It has been an enormous privilege to represent the people of South Antrim and the wider Alliance Party for the entire life of the Assembly so far. However, I feel now is the right time for me to step down. This will enable my successor to settle in and work in the constituency during the ongoing impasse, then play a full role in the Assembly after it is restored,” he said. “On June 30, I complete 20 years as a member of the Assembly, making it a fitting day to retire, which I do as ‘father of the house’. Until that point, I will continue to work for my constituents and on anything else the party requires me to do. I will of course remain an active party member and support it in any way I can to continue its trend of growing. “I am privileged to have been elected by my neighbours in South Antrim on six occasions, and take pride in the legacy I leave in the constituency, in Alliance and in the Department of Justice. I know Alliance remains the best vehicle for establishing a united community for everyone in Northern Ireland. I leave the party team in safe hands with the next generation, under the leadership of Naomi Long and Stephen Farry.”

David was first elected as a councillor in 1993 and was then elected to the Assembly in 1998 – exactly 20 years yesterday. He led the Alliance party for 15 years from 2001 and was Northern Ireland’s Justice Mnister from 2010-2016. The BBC has a video showing the key milestones of his career here.

He’s stood up for LGBT equality, and was removed as an elder of his Church after 30 years for his support for same sex marriage.

He also introduced a bill that would allow abortion in Northern Ireland in the case of fatal foetal abnormality.

Thanks so much to David for all his wise, liberal leadership over the years and we wish him all the best for his retirement.