Caroline Pidgeon highlights Oyster “cash mountain”

So, Transport for London has £321 million of our money and is keeping quiet about it. Lib Dem Assembly Member and former Mayoral Candidate Caroline Pidgeon has made the headlines by uncovering the fact that TfL is sitting on this vast sum of money on Oyster cards which haven’t been used for over a year.
Ms Pidgeon, chair of City Hall’s transport committee, put the “soaring” figure partly down to the number of people switching in recent years to making contactless payments with their bank cards.
She said: “TfL never stops bombarding us with advertisements and information campaigns, but highlighting this cash mountain is one issue that they remain incredibly quiet about.
“It is time TfL devoted far more time and energy telling the public how they can get their own money back.”
Oyster cards can be used to pay for journeys by Tube, rail, bus, boat and cable car.
The card system costs TfL millions a year to administer, while contactless payments are run by banks.
A useful reminder to people who may once have signed up for an Oyster card and forgotten about it.
To be fair to TfL, if people can’t remember to reclaim their own money (it’s not like how to do so is a big secret), how is that TfL’s responsibility?
Given that the population of London is about £8m, that’s either about £40 per Londoner (even if you assume every Londoner has an unused card, that’s unrealistically high), or the bulk of the unused cards are owned by people who don’t live in London. Perhaps tourists who visited once, or people who are only in London every year or so for business.
Either way, the cards almost definitely belong mostly to people who don’t live in London – i.e. people who wouldn’t see any TFL adverts. That means spending TLF money on advertising this would be a colossal waste.
I live in West Yorkshire but have an Oyster card for occasional trips to London. I do not have a contactless bank card. TfL could send me an e mail inviting me to give up my card along with the e mail I get about weekend travel problems which would cost them nothing so I assume they are happy to hold onto my £16.45!
Time for the tube to be privatised and destaffed. As usual the state run system is grossly inefficient and now is ripping us off. We do not need guards, station staff or rail enforcement officers. Agency staff should be the norm. Get G4S in and cut the fares. A private corporation could never get away with what this lot are up to.
Have you looked at the rip-off that is the privatised rail sector? As for your G4S would cut fares???.
From anyone else I’d believe this was a ‘spoof’ but, having read your posts on privatising police and the armed forces, I’ll just put this down as more of your strange views.
It is all very well to say “The card system costs TfL millions a year to administer, while contactless payments are run by banks” but there is no such thing as a free lunch and you can be sure that the banks are charging retailers a percentage for taking contactless payments. It isn’t clear either that removing all Oyster cards will save millions as presumably they will still have to administer the system for passes that are free for users like the Freedom Pass where the local councils pay for the fares.