Will a General Election make any real difference?

The heavens passed their verdict on this sorry government yesterday, as a waterlogged PM announced a July General Election. Many were surprised that he jumped before he was pushed. Cynics might say that, clutching at straws, he was perhaps hoping for a good run for the England team in next month’s Euros to brighten the gloom and to improve his chances. However he should remember what happened to a previous much fancied England team, whose exit from the World Cup contributed, some argued, to the Labour government’s surprise defeat back in 1970.

To be honest, after 14 years of basically Tory rule, according to the opinion polls this latest iteration has run its course and needs to go. The result on 4 July could however be closer than many pundits think. Ironically, First Past The Post could throw up some surprises, particularly for the Lib Dems, despite national polling figures of around 12%, who will be furiously targeting mainly Tory held seats. Don’t rule out a surprise or two from the Green Party either. If the Reform Party does field candidates everywhere and take votes off the Tories the SNP vote collapses in Scotland in favour of Labour, we could see a result similar to 1997.

I get the feeling that apathy might win and that the turnout generally might be low. People are generally fed up; but many still are not convinced that the Labour Party has all the answers, hence Sir Keir Starmer and Co’s cautious ‘torylite’ approach.

We could end up with a situation similar to 2010, with Labour the largest party this time and the Lib Dems in the rôle of king makers. If so, the most Ed Davey should offer if he gets that phone call from Sir Keir Starmer, is ‘confidence and supply’. Coalition governments are something that many our electorate still find hard to handle. Clearly mistakes were made, although, in fairness, if I had to live through any period of the previous decade again, I know which half I would choose.

As for poor old Rishi Sunak, if all else fails at least he’s got that precious Green Card and the chance to make loads more money over the pond. After all, David Cameron didn’t stay long in the House of Commons after his defeat

All things are happening in a world gone mad. With the prospect of a trade war with China, whoever gets the keys to the White House in the Autumn, right wing victories in the upcoming EU elections possibly driving a coach and horses through solidarity with Ukraine, whatever happens on these islands just makes you realise how insignificant we really are. Then there’s climate change.

I’m eighty now and I don’t envy the task ahead for my children and grandchildren to try to sort out this mess. In some ways, life was better during the Cold War. At least we knew who the enemy was, or at least we thought we did!

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.