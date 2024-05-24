In this General Election, we must offer Britain hope for a real progressive future!

If on Monday you had told most people, MPs and political pundits that a general election would be called before the end of the week, very few would have believed you. Yet here we are. At long last, tens of millions of voters across the country have the opportunity to throw our disgraceful Conservative government out of office. Expect the next six weeks to be dominated by a bitterly fought campaign by all the major parties.

But as we go to the country, what should the Liberal Democrats offer to an electorate that is still struggling with the NHS crisis, the cost of living crisis and the climate crisis (to name just three)? In a word, hope! Real hope! Not half-hearted soundbites, but true meaningful hope. Hope that is accompanied by real policy substance and political commitments. Hope that there is an end in sight to the many crises that bedevil modern Britain. Hope that a real progressive future is possible.

One of the biggest crises we face is the diabolical state that our National Health Service finds itself in. The NHS is dangerously underfunded and understaffed. Swathes of the country have become dental deserts as patients struggle to find NHS dentists. Most parties still struggle to grasp the nettle of guaranteeing decent social care for the elderly.

We have a very ambitious and progressive platform on health and social care. Our current health policies include: a GP Guarantee; a dental action plan to solve the dental crisis; a two-month cancer treatment guarantee; giving mental health support parity with physical health support; and introducing free personal care for the elderly. Added to this, we have just announced plans to recruit an extra 8,000 GPs. We have the bold policies needed to save the NHS. I strongly believe that the Liberal Democrats ought to proudly become the Party of the NHS.

Another major crisis is the continuing cost of living crisis, as millions languish in poverty. Both food poverty and child poverty are increasing. The Trussell Trust charity that runs many food banks has reported that it handed out a record 3.1 million emergency food parcels in the year up to March 2024. While a third of the food parcels went to children. To put it bluntly, it is a moral stain on the conscience of our nation that food poverty and child poverty still exist in one of the richest countries on Earth.

However, we Liberal Democrats have the radical policies needed to address entrenched poverty. We are committed to transforming Universal Credit into a Guaranteed Basic Income, so that we can lift up the poorest people in our country and abolish deep poverty within a decade. Added to this, we are committed to scrapping the two-child benefit cap and to introducing free school meals for all of the poorest children. These policies will drastically combat poverty across our country. We as a party have long been committed to building a progressive liberal society whereby “no-one shall be enslaved by poverty”.

Our precious environment has not been spared the chaos of the Tories either. Britain’s climate targets have been watered down, while the Tories increasingly entertain opposition to achieving net zero carbon emissions. Meanwhile, our privatised water companies have not been held to account, as raw sewage has flowed into our rivers and onto our coastlines.

As a party, our green credentials stretch back decades. We are committed to enacting a green transition, so that we can reach net-zero by 2045. While the Tories and Labour may be reluctant to champion much needed green investment, we will always be its champions, especially when it comes to investing in renewable energy sources. Finally, we are committed to bold action to hold the water companies to account by transforming them into public benefit companies. This would make them more responsible to the general public who are reliant on them, putting water users ahead of shareholder profits.

Now there is no doubt that in healthcare, welfare, the environment and many other areas public spending will have to increase. That inevitably means that somewhere and somehow, taxes will also have to increase. But the burden must not fall on ordinary working people. That is why the Liberal Democrats were first to call for a windfall tax on the big oil and gas giants. We are committed to extending the windfall tax the Tories were pressured into introducing and removing its loopholes. A few days ago, Ed Davey announced a new tax on the big social media companies to pay for better mental health support. This comes after the party also committed to introduce a “Biden-style tax” on share buybacks. It is time that the very wealthy and the big companies paid their fair share. We would ensure that they do.

After years of chaos under the Conservatives and with the prospect of a lacklustre Labour government on the horizon, the Liberal Democrats must be the party to offer hope for real change across Britain. We are the ones who can champion Britain eventually rejoining the European Single Market. We are the ones who believe in radical political reform through the introduction of the single transferable vote and an elected second chamber. And we are the ones who will always defend trans rights, from a trans-inclusive conversion therapy ban to making the gender recognition process easier.

On the NHS, the cost of living, the environment, Europe, political reform and equal rights, the Liberal Democrats are the progressive party that Britain so desperately needs. Over the next few weeks, let us champion our progressive liberalism from St Ives to Shetland.

Real change is possible. A progressive future is possible. A fair deal for all is possible. The way for Britain to achieve this is quite simple, on the 4th July, vote Liberal Democrat!

* Paul Hindley is a PhD politics student at Lancaster University and a member of the Liberal Democrats in Blackpool.