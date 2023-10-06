Ending deep poverty by April 2029

At our Spring Conference in York we passed a policy which stated, we would ‘end deep poverty within the decade’.

This commitment has made it into the pre-manifesto passed at Bournemouth along with establishing ‘an independent commission to recommend annual increases in Universal Credit to achieve it’.

Also at York we passed that we would fundamentally reform the welfare system ‘by introducing a Guaranteed Basic Income by increasing Universal Credit to the level required to end deep poverty within the decade and removing sanctions’.

Ending deep poverty in the UK means ensuring that no-one has an income below the deep poverty level. Every year the Joseph Rowntree Foundation publish a UK poverty report. And on page 115 of this year report they set out the deep poverty thresholds:

Household type Deep poverty threshold (50% of median) weekly Adult, with no children £137 Lone parent with two children, one 14 or over and one under 14 £283 Couple with no children £236 Couple with two children, one 14 or over and one under 14 £382

The current levels of Universal Credit for people over 25 are:

£85.09 a week for a single person and £133.57 for a couple.

Child benefit is £24 a week for the first child and £15.90 for each child after that.

The child elements of Universal Credit are £72.69 a week for the first child if born before 6th April 2017 and £62.21 for the second child.

This means that a lone parent with two children as above receives £259.89, which is £23.11 below the deep poverty line, and a couple with two children receives £308.37, which is £73.63 below the deep poverty line.

Our policy is to increase Universal Credit and the legacy benefits by £20 a week as soon as we are in government. If we then increased the single person’s rate by the rate of inflation in April 2025 and by £7.98 a week plus the rate of inflation every April thereafter, by April 2029 they would receive £137.01 in real terms. The couple rate would need to be increased by £20.61 a week for the four years after 2025, plus the rate of inflation, taking their rate to £236.01 a week in real terms.

A lone parent with two children would have their income increased to £311.81 a week, and a couple with two children theirs would be increased to £410.81 in real terms if the child elements and child benefit were increased by the rate of inflation each year. Both well above the deep poverty level. Even if both children were born after 5th April 2017 they would still be removed from living in deep poverty.

The policy paper 147 ‘Towards a Fairer Society’ discussed the pros and cons of both a Guaranteed Basic Income and a Universal Basic Income. It stated that the cost of increasing Universal Credit by £50 a week for a single person and more for a couple would cost about the same as implementing a Universal Basic Income. (I think it may only cost £27 billion.) In the UBI consultation paper this was estimated at £30 billion.

That paper also sets out four tax changes to fund most of this, but only three of them can be implemented by a new government – the capital gains tax reforms (worth around £5.6 billion) set out in the Liberal Democrats’ 2019 manifesto, and additionally eliminating capital gains tax uprating at death (worth around £1.2 billion) and reducing pension relief to the basic rate of tax (worth around £13 billion). We could add to these extending National Insurance to all incomes (worth around £6 billion) and abolishing inheritance tax and instead tax recipients of gifts and inheritances at current income tax rates plus giving everyone a £250,000 tax allowance for such gifts and inheritances (worth more than £1 billion). If these tax increases were used then the increases could be less even and instead related to the increase in government revenue.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts comments as Michael BG.