It’s time for Liberal Democrats to fight for the worst-off in our country

Are we not already doing so? You may think so. The Pre-Manifesto motion passed at Bournemouth, F23 For a Fair Deal, demands in lines 93-94, ‘Repair the broken benefits social net and set a target of ending deep poverty within a decade.’

But the Media reporting the Conference didn’t attend to that part of the motion. And the Labour Party which we should surely be aiming to influence will remain unaware – unless we shout about that policy, which centres on our pledge at York to bring in a Guaranteed Basic Income and begin tackling poverty and ending the need for food banks within a decade. None of which will be known until we shout about it.

Meantime, the Tories are rampant in readiness actually to attack the poor. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, was quoted in Saturday’s Times as intending measures which would penalise the poorest. He said that the government was looking to overhaul the benefits system, which he described as “incredibly damaging to the economy and individuals.” He claimed that 100,000 people a year were moving off work into benefits “without any obligation to look for work”. That is patently untrue, because people claiming Universal Credit will be obliged to seek work to obtain the benefits if they are of working age and not unable to work for health reasons.

A single person aged over 25 on Universal Credit receives £368.74 a month. But the Joseph Rowntree Foundation reckons that not to live in poverty – that is 60% of median income – the basic rate should be £716.67 for a single person.

Some 41% of people on Universal Credit in June 2022 were in work. Of families in receipt of Universal Credit, 46% of them were living in poverty. The JRF cost of living tracker of October ’22 found that over a quarter of households receiving Universal Credit had experienced food insecurity in 2020-21, and more than half of the poorest fifth of households were in debt arrears.

Relevant to our motion on Housing passed at Conference last month (F31), JRF found that poverty among private renters increased from 32% in 2020-1 to 35% in 2021-2.

According to the JRF, 29% of the nation’s children are living in poverty. Contrary to statements by Rishi Sunak at PMQ, it says that over the last decade the number of children living in poverty has risen by 600,000.

Annual figures show unacceptable increases in poverty. The Government’s statement of annual average income of March 2023 gave the latest dire figures. In 2020-2021 14.4 million people were living in poverty (with less than 60% of median income), of whom 4.2 million were children, 8.1 million working-age adults, and 2.1 million pensioners. It showed that pensioner poverty had returned to pre-pandemic levels (18%), and the proportion of children in poverty had increased from 27% to 29%.

In-work poverty remains high: over half of people in poverty lived in a family with at least one adult in work – 54%. Over two-thirds of children in poverty lived in a working family. Poverty rates were especially high for certain communities of Asian origin: 49% in families headed by someone of Bangladeshi origin, and 53% for families with a Pakistani head.

A third of people living in a household with a disabled child were living in poverty – the highest level since 2008-9. Over a quarter of people in families where someone has a disability are in poverty, compared with one in five families where no-one is disabled. Almost half of all families with children living in the private rented sector were in poverty, and some 43% of social renters are living in poverty.

JRF concludes, child poverty and pensioner poverty are rising again, and figures to come will be worse than those given here because of inflation and the cost of living crisis. Poverty rates for England and Wales are both 22%; for Scotland 21%. Of people living in poverty, 9% used a food bank in the last twelve months.

It is in this context that we see the Conservative government proposing to make it harder for people living in poverty to access benefits, and trying to save cash in this way in order to produce tax cuts before the General Election. The poorest people do not pay tax. It is surely for the Liberal Democrats to raise this dire situation, and the appalling suggestion of the Tories of worsening life for the poorest, in the strongest terms possible. Ed Davey needs to speak out now.

