William Wallace writes: Capitalism and tax

In case you missed it, the Times on April 20th carried an article in its Business section entitled Business must adopt a new social contract as we reinvent capitalism (£). It was by Jimmy McLoughlin, who was a Downing Street SPAD from 2016-19. That’s right: a self-declared ‘free market Conservative’ who advised both Theresa May and Boris Johnson has now said, on his return from a visiting fellowship at Stanford University, that

It is time for a new social contract between business, government and society.

The business pages of both the Times and the Financial Times in recent weeks have become increasingly radical: sharp criticisms of executives taking bonuses while laying off workers, of opaque offshore accounting methods concealing the ownership of properties and companies, of the absence of coherent business leadership during this crisis. A government which dismissed the CBI as a ‘remoaner’ organization is now hoping that the appointment of a new director-general will revitalise the organization. Three years after Economists for Britain suggested that we could do without a significant manufacturing sector, ‘Made in Britain’ has become a vocal part of the current debate.

McLoughlin’s list of changes in approach that are needed includes the proposal, anathema until now for the small-state think tanks of the right, that “business needs to suggest where taxes will rise.” He calls for businesses to play a stronger and more visible role in their local communities, to build closer links between business and academia, and to support greater ‘cross-pollination’ between universities and government through a British version of American White House Fellowships. He accepts that opinion polls now show declining trust in private business, and that the capitalist model needs ‘to go through its most drastic reinvention.’

That opens up a wide field for Liberal Democrats to promote proposals for rebalancing the relationship between market, society and state. It also offers a risk that disillusion with irresponsible capitalism will fuel support for state-ownership and national cartels. But it sinks the Vote Leave illusion that Britain can simultaneously ‘take back control’ and allow more and more key UK assets to fall under Saudi or Chinese ownership, without asking how that affects the relationship between business and society.

I don’t have answers to most of the policy issues this raises. I look forward to Ed Davey’s task force on the UK economy and industry providing some answers. We will want to press for a more sustainable economy, for greater emphasis on environmental and climate change issues, for a financial sector reoriented to supporting investment rather than deal-making, for a wider role for non-profit and mutual enterprises, and for taking back control of Britain’s offshore world. The concept of a social contract between business, society and government, within local as well as national communities, will require changes in the legal framework for corporate governance.

The current crisis has undermined the dominance of free market economics. But the economic libertarians of the right will not give up without a fight. In the Telegraph and the Spectator, the ideologues who preach the gospel of deregulation and who drove the Brexit campaign are arguing that post-coronavirus recovery requires dropping social standards and letting private enterprise rip.

Our arguments have to be more convincing than theirs, and more firmly rooted in evidence. So let’s embrace the idea of a new social contract between business, society and state, and spell it out through well-defined liberal policies.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.