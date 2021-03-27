Willie’s morning runs – Friday and Saturday

Here are Willie Rennie’s videos from his last two morning runs, posted at a more civilised hour.

On Friday, he talked about the campaign launched – and talked about how the Lib Dems are the alternative to the toxic battle between the SNP and the Conservatives.

Today, it’s less blustery and he contrasts how the Lib Dems offer changing people’s lives for the better, investing in education and the NHS, tackling climate change and unemployment People will be alarmed at the prospect of the election and beyond.

The calm after the Alex Salmond storm pic.twitter.com/MB1awYG1jD — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) March 27, 2021

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective