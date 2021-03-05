Win for women’s pensions after Steve Webb and media campaign

NewsHound

Fri 5th March 2021

After a campaign by the former Lib Dem pensions minister Steve Webb, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has agreed to investigate underpayments of state pensions over the last 20 years. That could lead to back-payments averaging about £13,500. The problem is thought to affect 200,000 women who retired before 6 April 2016 and received the old state pension.

Steve Webb said:

“The scale of these underpayments is truly shocking. While it is good that the government is now planning to address this issue, the plan to do so over five years is simply not fast enough. It is also quite shocking that DWP plans to stop paying interest on these underpayments. If the government is going to fix these problems it needs to do so swiftly and fairly,”

More in the Guardian and This is Money.

