Winchester Liberal Democrats choose Paula Ferguson to be their PPC for Winchester & Chandler’s Ford

By | Tue 25th June 2019 - 12:31 pm

The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that local resident Paula Ferguson has been selected as their Parliamentary candidate for the Winchester & Chandler’s Ford Constituency.

Paula has lived in Winchester with her family for twenty years.

She currently works as a psychologist in education helping children who need support. Earlier in her career, she worked in banking and management consultancy.

She has always been actively involved in the local community and has set up a number of community groups.

In May she was elected to Winchester City Council for St Bartholomew Ward with 61% of the vote.

Paula commented;

I’m standing to become the next Liberal Democrat MP for Winchester & Chandler’s Ford because enough is enough. If we’re going to stop Brexit, tackle the climate emergency, reverse the woeful decline in public services, build a sustainable economy and tackle creeping inequality, then we need different politicians in Parliament. Politicians who’ve had real experience of life outside Westminster.

I joined the Liberal Democrats after the European Referendum. The plans for Brexit – especially a no-deal Brexit – will be disastrous for Winchester & Chandler’s Ford and for the country – and I intend to do my utmost to stop them.

I’ve also worked as a volunteer at a food bank for a number of years and seen first-hand the damage the Conservatives are doing to the basic fabric of society. We urgently need a change.

Winchester is a top target for the Liberal Democrats. In the 2017 General Election, they increased their share of the vote by 10.1% – one of the biggest swings in the country – and cut the incumbent Conservative MP’s majority by 6,915. They topped the poll in the 2019 local elections – taking control of the council and winning every ward in the Winchester & Chandler’s Ford constituency bar one. They also topped the poll across the Winchester District in the recent European elections.

