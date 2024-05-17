A case for radical pragmatic ideas

During my book-hunting escapades, I stumbled upon Harold MacMillan’s “The Middle Way.” Its weathered cover, nestled among forgotten tomes, bore striking images: Mussolini’s Fascist emblem and the Soviet hammer with sickle; symbols of Europe’s political divide in 1938. Between them, the book’s title, “Middle Way,” almost asking politely: “Do things have to be this way?” The lack of evocative symbol of its own hints at thoughtful ideas contained within its pages. Intrigued, I purchased it, eager to explore its ideas before the rain set in.

If some of your readers are familiar with my previous (and first) blog entry, where I discussed Harold Wilson and his purported working-class persona, you might remember I discussed the stark contrast between his political imagination and his lifestyle reality. Just as Wilson’s persona was far removed from true working-class experiences that that of Del Boy, Harold MacMillan’s aristocratic lifestyle would fit more kindly in Hyacinth Bucket’s aspirations.

Yet, it was the devil in the detail from his book that surprised me: how strikingly compassionate and concerned about the lack of social coalescence.

His book doesn’t present itself as a warning about how too much government would lead to the formation of regimes and their state apparatus. Instead, if anything, he argues how too little government creates conditions that help extremists prey onto an unsuspecting public. In his book he calls it a study rather than a philosophy, “The Middle Way: A Study of The Problems of Economic and Social Progress in a Free and Democratic World”. The word study is rather methodical but doesn’t go too far for being called abstract.

MacMillan’s assertion of the need for a more interventionist government role is equally crucial in a free society. He advocated for pragmatic, evidence-based approaches, clear-sighted good sense; even going so far as to call for nationalization where market failures we’re evident or private interest was incompatible to public interest.

I noticed quickly upon joining as a new member that we LibDems come in all political colours. While critics may argue that this diversity muddies the Party’s image, painting it as too broad a church, wishy-washy, colourless, and just a bit ‘meh’; we centre our values on personal freedom and liberty. I always found the words “freedom” and “liberty” can be misleading sometimes. I often found its use, by extension, as the establishment’s way to excuse our collective responsibility. The freedom of choice is only as convenient if people have the economic resources needed to fully participate. The freedom from: social injustice, poverty, inequality etc. The “freedom to” is needed for a just society, but in cohabitation with the “freedom from” narrative.

So how could we envision this? Here is a list of a few ideas and thought experiments that I had in mind to share in this discussion.

Bring public transportation back to “the public”. Put rail back into public hands and support incentives for local authorities to bring their regional bus services into local ownership.

Tackle housing insecurity and rising living costs by establishing ‘Great British Housing,’ a locally led state corporation tasked with building social homes. Pause right-to-buy until housing stock is replenished.

Explore the possibility of implementing a ‘Universal Income’ and perhaps consider establishing a ‘Citizens Endowment Fund’ to assist young individuals when they reach 18, aiding them in paying for training or starting a company, as a way of making peace with the Tuition Fees betrayal.

Simplify, make fairer, and smarten our tax system instead of merely raising tax rates. The current tax system is overly complex, riddled with too many loopholes that allow the wealthy to avoid paying altogether. Let’s focus on fixing the system, not just adjusting rates.

Look to Europe for economic inspiration, adopting a Nordic model built on a co-partnership between employees and employers. As proponents of anti-protectionist policies, we should align more closely with the EU.

Advocating for fiscal responsibility where we prioritize sound financial management and prudent budgeting. Aim for low deficits but borrow solely to investment with am ambition to return to surplus to address government debt and interest.

In closing, underneath MacMillan’s curated Edwardian persona, his adoption of radical pragmatism, based on what works in practice rather than theory, underscores a profound understanding: blindly accepting economic orthodoxy for consistency’s sake is meaningless if it compromises a just society. As we reflect on this, let us embrace pragmatic and new ideas, and, much like my observation of MacMillan’s front cover, politely ask, “Do things have to be this way?”

* Andrew Chandler is a former Labour member turned Liberal Democrat Member in Stoke-on-Trent